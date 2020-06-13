Molotov-Cocktail Throwing Lawyers Indicted on 7 Charges

The far-left attorneys accused of a potentially-deadly Molotov cocktail attack on an NYPD cruiser during a "peaceful" George Floyd riot have now been charged.

Two indictments were returned in federal court on Thursday, charging three defendants with the use of explosives, arson, use of explosives to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder, and making or possessing a destructive device, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

Authorities say an NYPD surveillance camera captured Urooj Rahman tossing a Molotov cocktail through a broken window of a police cruiser just before 1 a.m. local time on the night of May 29. Rahman then jumped into a van and attempted to flee the scene. Cops pursued the vehicle and apprehended both Urooj Rahman and co-defendant Colinford Mattis. Inside the vehicle, police discovered additional components for a Molotov cocktail, a lighter, and a gasoline container.

Police say a witness recorded the third co-defendant, Samantha Shader, igniting a Molotov cocktail before tossing it inside an NYPD vehicle that was occupied by four NYPD officers. The blast shattered two of the car's windows and the officers arrested Shader as she attempted to flee the scene.

A district court judge originally granted the bail request of the two attorneys, Mattis and Rahman, on the condition that the lawyers wear GPS monitors and surrender all travel documents.

Salmah Rizvi, a former Obama administration official in both the State and Defense Departments, guaranteed the bail of Urooj Rahman, calling the bomb-throwing lawyer her "best friend." But an appeals court quickly reversed the bail decision and ordered the two attorneys back to jail.

If convicted on all charges, the three defendants face potential sentences of up to life imprisonment.