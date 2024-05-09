RNC Joins Lawsuit to Ban Illegal Ballot Drop Boxes in a Key Swing State

The Republican National Committee is suing in Wisconsin to prevent Democrats from using illegal ballot drop boxes during the 2024 presidential election.

"The RNC, RPW, and RITE PAC have filed an amicus brief in Wisconsin to uphold the law – and legal precedent – which bans the use of ballot drop boxes in the Badger State. The Democrats are attempting to implement last minute changes which will undermine election security," the RNC released in a recent statement.

In July 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled the drop boxes were not allowed to be used in future elections.

“The rule of law should not be undermined by Democrats attempting to overrule a case which was decided just two years ago. Wisconsinites deserve a fair and secure election, not a rushed effort to throw out precedent and implement a system susceptible to dishonesty and fraud. The RNC and our partners are stepping up to protect voter confidence in Wisconsin,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said about the effort.

The filing comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers reinstating the ballot drop boxes for use in upcoming elections. From Democracy Docket: