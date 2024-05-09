New Bill Would Issue Additional Requirement to Vote
Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid
New Video 'Directly Contradicts' the Biden DoD's Conclusions About Abbey Gate Bombing
Biden Threw $7.5 Billion at EV Chargers in 2021. Here's How Many Have...
Biden Just Did What He Declared an Impeachable Offense Back in 2019 When...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Calling on Governors of All Stripes to Come Together...
One State Created a Hotline to Enforce a Transgender Bathroom Law. Here's What...
A Bill Is Finally Here to Revoke Visa for Pro-Hamas Protesters
RFK Shows Support for Abortions Up Until Birth
House Democrats Call on Biden to Secure the Border
Trump Blasts 'Crooked Joe Biden' for Halting Aid to Israel
Two New Polls of a Critical Swing State Show the Same Candidate Leading...
Poll Confirms Most Voters Don't Support Pro-Hamas 'Protests,' but Here's Who Does
Here’s How a California Superintendent Responded to Rampant Antisemitism in Her School Dis...
Tipsheet

RNC Joins Lawsuit to Ban Illegal Ballot Drop Boxes in a Key Swing State

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 09, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Republican National Committee is suing in Wisconsin to prevent Democrats from using illegal ballot drop boxes during the 2024 presidential election. 

"The RNC, RPW, and RITE PAC have filed an amicus brief in Wisconsin to uphold the law – and legal precedent – which bans the use of ballot drop boxes in the Badger State. The Democrats are attempting to implement last minute changes which will undermine election security," the RNC released in a recent statement. 

Advertisement

In July 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled the drop boxes were not allowed to be used in future elections. 

“The rule of law should not be undermined by Democrats attempting to overrule a case which was decided just two years ago. Wisconsinites deserve a fair and secure election, not a rushed effort to throw out precedent and implement a system susceptible to dishonesty and fraud. The RNC and our partners are stepping up to protect voter confidence in Wisconsin,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said about the effort. 

The filing comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers reinstating the ballot drop boxes for use in upcoming elections. From Democracy Docket

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hold oral argument on Monday to decide whether election officials can reinstate secure ballot drop boxes for the 2024 election. 

At next week’s argument, the state Supreme Court’s majority-liberal bench will consider whether to overturn a July 2022 decision in Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission, which resulted in a statewide prohibition on the use of drop boxes.

Recommended

Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid Spencer Brown
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid Spencer Brown
Let Them Destroy Each Other Kurt Schlichter
New Video 'Directly Contradicts' the Biden DoD's Conclusions About Abbey Gate Bombing Spencer Brown
Ex-Palestinian Militant Obliterates Pro-Hamas Stooge on Piers Morgan's Show Matt Vespa
Seems Odd That Democrats Still Don’t Get This About Trump Derek Hunter
New Bill Would Issue Additional Requirement to Vote Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid Spencer Brown
Advertisement