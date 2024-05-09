RNC Joins Lawsuit to Ban Illegal Ballot Drop Boxes in a Key Swing...
Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid

Spencer Brown
May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool, File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video message on Thursday following President Joe Biden's inexplicable and shameful decision to further abandon Israel by blocking needed military aid to our greatest ally in the Middle East. 

"We are on the eve of Independence Day," Netanyahu said ahead of the May 14th anniversary of Israel's birth. "In the War of Independence 76 years ago, we were few against many," he reminded. "We had no weapons, there was an arms embargo on Israel, but with the greatness of the soul, bravery, and unity within us — we won."

Moving to the present, the PM reported that "today, we are much stronger, we are determined, and we are united to defeat our enemy and those who seek our souls."

"If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone," Netanyahu declared. "I already said that if we have to - we will fight tooth and nail," he pledged.

"We have much more than nails," continued Netanyahu. "And with the same greatness, with God's help, together we will win."

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu also posted a clip from his Sunday speech at Yad Vashem — the World Holocaust Remembrance Center — in Jerusalem in which he struck a similar tone. 

"Eighty years ago in the Holocaust, the Jewish people were totally defenseless against those who sought our destruction," he recounted. "No nation came to our aid. Today we again confront enemies bent on our destruction," the PM emphasized. 

"I say to the leaders of the world: no amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum, will stop Israel from defending itself," vowed Netanyahu. "As the prime minister of Israel, the one and only Jewish state, I pledge here from Jerusalem on this Holocaust Remembrance Day: if Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone."

"But we know we are not alone because countless decent people around the world support our just cause," he continued. "And I say to you: we will defeat our genocidal enemies — 'Never Again' is now."

