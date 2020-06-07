Trump Fires Back at Colin Powell After Four-Star General Says He's Voting for Biden

Unsurprisingly, Colin Powell will not be voting for President Trump this year. The former secretary of state didn't vote for President Trump the first time around, in 2016, and told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that he would be voting for Joe Biden this November. Colin Powell endorsed Barrack Obama over John McCain in 2008 and Obama over Mitt Romney in 2012.

“I certainly can not in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell said. Powell recited a list of grievances he has against President Trump.

The president fired back, telling his 80 million-plus Twitter followers that Powell was a "real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars."

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Others on Twitter also found Powell's comments unsurprising.

Swamp creatures like Colin Powell are EXACTLY why America chose @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/fZbeahqOgz — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 7, 2020

Colin Powell gave us the Iraq War and supported Barack Obama. He has been professionally wrong for decades while China abused America and we got into foolish wars. Biden and Powell are similar in their disdain for an American revival! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 7, 2020

Wait...Bush, Powell and Mattis opposing @realDonaldTrump is supposed to make me like him LESS? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 7, 2020

Colin Powell endorsing Joe Biden for President is like "super-dee-duper conservative republicans" Ana Navarro, Jennifer Rubin, Bill Kristol, Mitt Romney, and Max Boot endorsing Joe Biden for President.



The media excitedly covering this must think Americans are idiots. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 7, 2020

Powell created more Gold Star families than almost anyone else in history. He should sit down and shut his mouth. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 7, 2020

Of course, CNN thinks it's breaking news that someone who hasn't voted Republican since 2004 won't be voting for Trump in 2020.