Trump Fires Back at Colin Powell After Four-Star General Says He's Voting for Biden

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
Posted: Jun 07, 2020 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Unsurprisingly, Colin Powell will not be voting for President Trump this year. The former secretary of state didn't vote for President Trump the first time around, in 2016, and told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that he would be voting for Joe Biden this November. Colin Powell endorsed Barrack Obama over John McCain in 2008 and Obama over Mitt Romney in 2012. 

“I certainly can not in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell said. Powell recited a list of grievances he has against President Trump. 

The president fired back, telling his 80 million-plus Twitter followers that Powell was a "real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars." 

Others on Twitter also found Powell's comments unsurprising. 

Of course, CNN thinks it's breaking news that someone who hasn't voted Republican since 2004 won't be voting for Trump in 2020. 

