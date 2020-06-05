Lisa Page, the disgraced former FBI lawyer who was caught cheating on her husband with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, also married and also disgraced, has now joined MSNBC as a national security and legal analyst.

Both Page and Strzok worked on the FBI teams investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's illegal use of a private server and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Page and Strzok were promptly removed from the Mueller team when text messages between the two revealed a deep anti-Trump and pro-Hillary animous held by the pair.

Here's a brief glimpse into the mindset of the two investigators:

Page: "[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!"

Strzok: "No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it."

Page: “God Trump is a loathsome human”

Page: “He’s awful. God, Hillary should win”

Strzok: "God, Hillary should win 100,000,000-0"

Page: "This man cannot be president"

Lisa Page made her debut appearance on MSNBC alongside Andrew Weissmann, who also recently joined the network. Weissmann was the rabidly anti-Trump prosecutor responsible for assembling Mueller's team of anti-Trump Democratic investigators, many of whom contributed to the Hillary Clinton campaign. Weissmann himself attended what was supposed to be Hillary Clinton's "victory" party on the night of the 2016 election and is now fundraising for Joe Biden.

Weissmann probably got Page the gig on MSNBC. Where better to advance their anti-Trump agenda?