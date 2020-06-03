California

WATCH: CBS News Reporter Confronts Looters Hiding Behind Black Lives Matter

Bronson Stocking
Posted: Jun 03, 2020 2:30 PM
Source: Twitter/Screenshot

Looters in Santa Monica, California, have ransacked more than 80 stores in the city's downtown area. CBS News correspondent Jon Vigliotti was live on the scene when protesters vandalized stores and hollowed out businesses. The footage captured one looter using a Black Lives Matter sign to cover her face as she participated in the looting.

"What you're seeing is people of all ages, all backgrounds, helping themselves, using Black Lives Matters as a reason," Vigliotti reported. 

Vigliotti received no response when he asked the looters if they were part of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Calls for Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud to step down are gaining steam after video footage showed police officers standing idly by as looters vandalized stores and made off with merchandise. More than 400 arrests were made in the city, but those arrests came only after looters had done their damage. Several streetfights have also broken out in the city during the riots. 

"Many of us have witnessed firsthand the deterioration of the Santa Monica police force’s ability to maintain order and decency on our streets over the last few years — from record numbers of burglaries and violent crimes to willfully allowing rampant vagrancy," Oliver Greene wrote in a petition to remove Chief Renaud that has received more than 27,000 signatures. 

"We need and deserve strong, resounding leadership in Santa Monica’s police force, particularly during today’s volatile times," Greene continued. 

