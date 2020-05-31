Violence

NBA Player Beats Up Rioter Who Vandalized His Vehicle

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: May 31, 2020 8:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
NBA Player Beats Up Rioter Who Vandalized His Vehicle

Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak

(Warning: Strong Language)

J.R. Smith participated in the George Floyd protests that took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. But the former NBA player lost his cool when one rioter vandalized his vehicle. 

A video surfaced reportedly showing Smith, who weighs 225 lbs and towers at 6'6", beating a much smaller guy who reportedly smashed a truck window belonging to the former Cleveland Cavalier. 

In an expletive-laced video, Smith defended his attack on the guy who vandalized his vehicle. 

“One of these little motherf****** white boys didn’t know where he was going, and broke my fu***** window in my truck, broke my sh** . . ."

Smith posted his video before footage of the incident circulated. 

"So when the footage come out and ya’ll see it, I chased him down and whooped his a**. He broke my window. This ain’t no hate crime. I ain’t got no problem with nobody who ain’t got no problem with me."

Rioters have wantonly destroyed and vandalized the personal property of others, including that of minorities. 

"There’s a problem with the motherf****** system. That’s it," Smith added. "The motherf***** broke my window, and I whooped his a**. He didn’t know who window he broke, and he got his a** whooped."

Rioters aren't exactly running the title on personal property before vandalizing it. Minority residents and business owners are among those impacted the most by the devastation and destruction left in the wake of the ongoing riots.  

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Graphic Video: Rioters Brutally Beat Man in Portland, Kick Him So Hard Teeth Are Left on the Road
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Silences the Meltdown over Trump's Law and Order Declaration with One Tweet
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Protestors 'Shh' a CNN Reporter for Disrespecting Their Moment of Silence
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Buries Biden on Race By Pointing to His Record
Katie Pavlich
De Blasio Infuriates New Yorkers When He Explains Why Protests Are Allowed But Prayer Services Aren't
Cortney O'Brien
Barr Applauds Law and Order Returning to Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular