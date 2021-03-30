Illegal Immigration

CBS Reporter Provides an Inside Look at the Donna Border Patrol Facility

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 7:05 PM
CBS Reporter Provides an Inside Look at the Donna Border Patrol Facility

Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Members of the press were finally able to tour the Donna Border Patrol facility after the Biden administration repeatedly came under fire for a media blackout. CBS reporter Nicole Sganga shared a thread on Twitter with various pictures and videos from inside the facility that is at 1,700 percent capacity. 

What's amazing is the lack of COVID protocols., which the reporter witnessed herself.

The immigration system is so overwhelmed that this one facility is spending almost three times as much per month to operate. 

The Biden's policy of "catch-and-release" is back in play, something pool reporters as firsthand. 

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), one of the most outspoken critics of the Biden administration's media blackout, said Americans are finally getting a first-hand look at what congressional leaders have seen during their visits.

The illegal immigration crisis has been going on for months and we're barely seeing pool coverage of what's taking place. It shouldn't take political pressure from both sides of the aisle for the White House to grant media access. The press acts as a government watchdog. Oversight is lacking when the media is literally being blocked from doing their jobs. 

Most Popular