Texas Democratic Mayor: This Really Is the Biden Border Crisis

Del Rio, Texas Mayor Bruno Lozano (D) on Monday told Fox News' Charles Payne that the illegal immigration crisis along the United States' southern border is very real.

According to Lozano, Border Patrol has told him that, on average, agents are apprehending 700 illegal aliens per day. On Monday alone, that number sat around 1,000. Of those 1,000, about 25 percent – or 250 – were unaccompanied minors.

The issue, the mayor said, is the Biden administration has no plan on how to move forward and put a halt to the crisis.

"They stated they were trying to facilitate the needs to try and come up with a plan of action but this is nothing new. We were managing it in 2019 and here we are in 2021 managing another immigration crisis of great proportion and nothing's been done," Lozano said. "And it is a Biden border crisis, in my opinion, because there's no plan of action."

The Biden administration has continually struggled to deal with the unprecedented number of unaccompanied minors and families illegally crossing the border. Border Patrol holding facilities for unaccompanied minors had to roll back COVID restrictions because of the sure number of people that made the trek to the U.S. The facilities went from 50 percent capacity to 100 percent capacity overnight. Fast forward a week later and those same facilities’ capacity has soared to more than 700 percent. The Department of Homeland Security is asking non-law enforcement employees throughout the agency to “volunteer” so agents can be freed up for actual border protection duties. FEMA is being deployed to render aid over the next 90 days. And ICE just dropped millions to purchase hotel rooms to house roughly 1,200 illegal families.

We know the conditions in Border Patrol holding facilities are terrible, especially when there's a media blackout taking place. Reporters aren't allowed inside facilities, something DHS says has to do with COVID restrictions. But, don't worry. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says they'll release footage so Americans can see what's taking place, meaning the Biden administration can pick and choose what the American people see. It's a way for them to downplay the crisis that's taking place.

The worst part: the Biden administration is under the impression they can talk their way out of this issue They seem to think him telling illegal aliens to suddenly stay home is going to prevent them from coming to the United States. Why would they do that when on day one Biden halted all deportations for the first 100 days of his administration, promised amnesty for those who are in the country illegally and stopped construction of the border wall? He's welcoming them with open arms. The White House must have realized that approach wasn't working because Biden made a deal with Mexico. In exchange for a loan on COVID vaccines, Mexico would prevent Central Americans from traveling through to the U.S.-Mexico border.