Biden Approves a Massive Multi-million ICE Contract. Here's What It Does.

The Biden administration on Sunday gave Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the authority to spend $86.9 million on hotel rooms for families that have illegally crossed into the United States.

ICE plans to send the money to Endeavors, a nonprofit organization that generally provides various legal services to illegal aliens. Through this funding, the organization will provide 1,239 beds for families, as well as "other necessary services," Fox News reported. Included in the contracted services are a comprehensive health screening and assessment, as well as a coronavirus test.

According to Endeavors President and CEO, Jon Allman, the funding is a continuation of funding the nonprofit organization has received since 2012. Endeavors will provide "critical services" to the illegal immigrant families that are currently in DHS custody.

The announcement is the Biden administration's latest move to control the ongoing crisis at the border. Border Patrol is overwhelmed with the number of unaccompanied minors flocking to the United States. Their holding facilities for unaccompanied minors had to roll back COVID restrictions because of the unprecedented number of people heading to the southern border. The facilities went from 50 percent capacity to 100 percent capacity overnight. Fast forward a week later and those same facilities’ capacity has soared to more than 700 percent. The Department of Homeland Security is asking non-law enforcement employees throughout the agency to “volunteer” so agents can be freed up for actual border protection duties. Now FEMA is being sent in to render aid over the next 90 days.

The worst part of this entire crisis is the Biden administration believes they can talk their way out of it. They seem to think him telling illegal aliens to suddenly stay home is going to prevent them from coming to the United States. Why would they do that when on day one Biden halted all deportations for the first 100 days of his administration, promised amnesty for those who are in the country illegally and stopped construction of the border wall? He's welcoming them with open arms.