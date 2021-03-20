Illegal Immigration

Democrats' Talking Points About the Border Went Out the Window Thanks to Sen. Murphy

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 11:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Friday said he had to fight tears as he watched terrified children in a border processing facility. In the tweet, Murphy admitted kids were being separated from their family members. 

A member of Sen. Ted Cruz's (R) communications team, Steve Guest, pointed out that then-candidate Joe Biden promised kids would no longer be separate from their families.

Just a few minutes later, Murphy changed his tune, saying kids aren't separated from their parents.

The Democrats have been all over the place with what's taking place at the southern border. They call it a "humanitarian challenge" because they don't want to admit there's a crisis taking place. That would be a bad look, especially considering Biden promised to roll back Trump-era border policies, like the "Remain in Mexico" program and construction of the border wall. Calling this a crisis and admitting what's taking place is wrong and inhumane would force Democrats to admit President Trump's immigration policies were morally and ethically right. And we all know they can't give Trump a W.

