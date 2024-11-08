VIP
The Woman in the Empty Suit
Trump's Performance With Latinos Drives Libs Into a Racist Rage
We Won Big, But This Isn't a Permanent Victory
That's the Power of Love
It Only Took Three Days for Foreign Countries to Get In Line After...
Is All That Money Spent on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Why Harris Is...
Trump Lawyer Has a Grim Warning for Letitia James and Jack Smith
China, Beijing Brace for Impact As Trump Promises Higher Tariffs
Tim Walz's Daughter Has Finally 'Reached the Point of Anger'
DOJ Unseals Indictment of Iranian Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump
The Results Are in: Trump Won Walz's Home County in the 2024 Election
Andrew Yang Offers Some Telling Advice on What Kamala Should Have Done Differently
The Blame Game Between Team Harris and Team Biden Has Begun, and Hoo...
'Ending the Federal Lawfare'? Jack Smith Makes Notable Move
Tipsheet

Everything You Need to Know About the Insane 4B Movement

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 08, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Please say an extra prayer tonight for all of the crazy, far-left liberal women who have lost their sanity of President-elect Donald Trump’s sweeping win. 

I assume you’ve seen a few videos of women sobbing over their so-called “rights” being taken. You know, the ones where they throw temper tantrums and claim they have no future now that Trump is in office? Watch below if you’d like a nice laugh.

If that weren’t lunacy enough, women across the country are protesting Trump’s victorious election night win by shaving their heads and withholding sex. 

Inspired by South Korea’s “4B” movement against gender-based violence, women are following the four “no’s” — no sex, no dating or getting married, and no having children with men.

SkyNews describes the movement as “an unofficial group which originated in South Korea that has seen women cut out sexual relationships with men as a "protest against perceived misogyny and oppression.”

Despite millions of women voting for Trump, the movement aims to “punish” men by refusing to engage with them romantically and sexually for the next four years until the 47th president is out of office. 

Many distraught women believe Trump will ban them from killing their unborn baby despite him taking a moderate approach on the issue and repeatedly saying he would not advocate for a federal ban. Even so, Roe v. Wade has been overturned, meaning that even if he wanted to take a stricter approach to abortion, he couldn’t given that it has to be left up to the individual states. 

Some females are calling on other women to “take it a step further” and “collectively get hysterectomies” and to stop “dating men, stop having sex with men, stop talking to men, divorce your husbands, and leave your f–king boyfriends.” 

Other are mourning failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ loss by shaving their heads. 

