The Woman in the Empty Suit
Trump's Performance With Latinos Drives Libs Into a Racist Rage
We Won Big, But This Isn't a Permanent Victory
That's the Power of Love
Everything You Need to Know About the Insane 4B Movement
Is All That Money Spent on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Why Harris Is...
Trump Lawyer Has a Grim Warning for Letitia James and Jack Smith
China, Beijing Brace for Impact As Trump Promises Higher Tariffs
Tim Walz's Daughter Has Finally 'Reached the Point of Anger'
DOJ Unseals Indictment of Iranian Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump
The Results Are in: Trump Won Walz's Home County in the 2024 Election
Andrew Yang Offers Some Telling Advice on What Kamala Should Have Done Differently
The Blame Game Between Team Harris and Team Biden Has Begun, and Hoo...
'Ending the Federal Lawfare'? Jack Smith Makes Notable Move
It Only Took Three Days for Foreign Countries to Get In Line After Trump's Sweeping Win

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 08, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s been just three days since President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election in a sweeping victory, and the world is already falling in line. 

Almost immediately after Trump took back the White House on Tuesday, the European Union Commission said they would begin buying oil from the United States— not Russia. 

“We still get a lot of [liquified natural gas] from Russia, and why not replace it by American LNG, which is cheaper for us and brings down our energy prices,” Ursula von der Leyen said. “But it's something where we can get into a discussion also what our trade deficit is concerned.”

Trump has done more things in the three days of winning the election and not even being inaugurated yet than President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris did in their four years in office. 

Von der Leyen said that it was "very important" for Brussels to have "common interests” with Trump after their first call with one another this week. She explained that Europe received "a lot of LNG via Russia",  adding that "why not replace it by American LNG, which is cheaper for us and brings down our energy prices.”

“Common interests are, for example -- this is one topic that we touched upon, I would not say discuss -- it's the whole topic of LNG,” she continued. 

Trump has threatened to impost heavy tariffs on foreign goods, one of his first agenda items when he enters the White House. He said he would instill at least a ten percent tariff on all imports and other measures to target countries that have been "ripping [the U.S.] off for years.” 

The incoming president vowed to increase tariffs on China as high as 60 to 100 percent, which would devastate the communist country’s economic growth and stress global supply chains. It would also increase prices for consumers because of a trickle-down effect. 

