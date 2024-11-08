It Only Took Three Days for Foreign Countries to Get In Line After Trump's Sweeping Win

It’s been just three days since President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election in a sweeping victory, and the world is already falling in line.

Almost immediately after Trump took back the White House on Tuesday, the European Union Commission said they would begin buying oil from the United States— not Russia.

“We still get a lot of [liquified natural gas] from Russia, and why not replace it by American LNG, which is cheaper for us and brings down our energy prices,” Ursula von der Leyen said. “But it's something where we can get into a discussion also what our trade deficit is concerned.”

Trump has done more things in the three days of winning the election and not even being inaugurated yet than President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris did in their four years in office.

Trump has threatened to impost heavy tariffs on foreign goods, one of his first agenda items when he enters the White House. He said he would instill at least a ten percent tariff on all imports and other measures to target countries that have been "ripping [the U.S.] off for years.”

The incoming president vowed to increase tariffs on China as high as 60 to 100 percent, which would devastate the communist country’s economic growth and stress global supply chains. It would also increase prices for consumers because of a trickle-down effect.