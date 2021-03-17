Why Cuomo's Original Sexual Harassment Accuser Refuses to Cooperate with an Investigation

The first woman who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment, Lindsey Boylan, has said she refuses to cooperate with an investigation into the numerous allegations lobbed against the high-ranking Democrat.

Last week, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation that is separate from the one State Attorney General Letitia James is conducting.

Boylan said she doesn't trust Heastie and his investigation won't be "transparent." She went on to slam his investigation as a "sham" that is both "corrupt" and "cynical."

Do not trust @CarlHeastie. His impeachment investigation is not designed to be transparent or to move fast, and there's nothing @NYGovCuomo wants more than time.



Many of us have not put our whole lives on the line for this crap. I certainly have not and will not. https://t.co/kllLzxT9TP — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 17, 2021

What would be the point of survivors talking to investigators of your sham investigation @CarlHeastie?



I am in conversation with other women who have no interest in your corrupt, cynical “investigation.” Hard pass. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 17, 2021

According to Boylan, Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed her for years. She claimed at one point he kissed her when she was leaving a meeting in Manhatten.

Boylan served as a special advisor to Cuomo for a few years. She worked for the State of New York from Mar. 2015 to Oct. 2018. She had various jobs in the state's economic development programs, including the Empire State Development, the state's public-benefit corporation.

She is currently running as a Democrat for Manhattan borough president. Her run comes after unsuccessfully primarying Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) earlier this year. She lost the race by more than 40 points.

Six other women have accused Cuomo of acting inappropriately.