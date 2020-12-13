New York

Former Cuomo Staffer: He Sexually Harassed Me 'for Years'

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Dec 13, 2020 3:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Sunday, a former special advisor to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) accused the governor of sexually harassing her "for years." Lindsey Boylan, the former Deputy Secretary for Economic Development for the State of New York, took to Twitter to air her grievances with the governor.

According to Boylan, many outsiders saw the alleged sexual harassment but did nothing. She also claimed she wasn't the only woman to have been the victim of the alleged harassment. 

The former employee did not provide any additional information about the alleged harassment, like who witnessed the instances or what specifically took place. She did, however, say she's not interested in going into greater detail with reporters.

Earlier in December, she said working under the Cuomo administration was the most "toxic environment" she had ever worked in.

Boylan worked for the State of New York from Mar. 2015 to Oct. 2018, her LinkedIn profile reads. She had various jobs in the state's economic development programs, including the Empire State Development, the state's public-benefit corporation.

She is currently running as a Democrat for Manhattan borough president. Her run comes after unsuccessfully primarying Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) earlier this year. She lost the race by more than 40 points.

