We Officially Have a Date for President Biden's First Press Conference

President Joe Biden will hold his first press conference on March 25, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Tuesday.

Per WH’s Psaki: President Biden will hold a formal press conference on the afternoon of Thursday, March 25. — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) March 16, 2021

The press conference will take place on his 64th day in office, making this the longest period in the 100 years that a new president has not held a solo meeting with the mess. According to Fox News, President Donald Trump held his first press conference 27 days into his presidency. President Barack Obama's first presser was 20 days into his administration and President George Bush's was in office for 33 days before his first press conference.

The news comes after the press repeatedly asked Psaki when Biden was planning to hold a press conference. The White House has used the pandemic to curb the number of reporters in the briefing room and requiring some reporters to submit questions prior to one of Psaki's briefings, the New York Post reported.

Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino reacted to the news saying it was a bad idea for the briefing to be announced so far in advance.

A Perino rule - never ever ever ever ever ever ever announce a press conference in nine days time. Wait until THAT MORNING, see what’s happening and THEN deploy. The press is gonna show up no matter what. But hey! It’ll be something to look forward to! — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) March 16, 2021

She shared similar disbelief on "The Five."

We can only wonder what type of gaffes will take place.