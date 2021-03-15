Hilarious and Sad: Twitter Users Reveal What They Plan to Do with Their Stimulus Check

Now that President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law, Americans are bracing for the third stimulus. Individuals that qualify will receive $1,400 while qualifying couples will receive $2,800.
Wells Fargo and Chase, however, announced that they are not depositing stimulus checks until Wednesday, March 17. Some Americans with other banks have already received their direct cash payments.
Customers who are eligible to receive direct deposit of their stimulus payment may expect it as soon as March 17, 2021. https://t.co/ujd9oUUWmP— Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 12, 2021
Wondering when you’ll see the latest federal stimulus payment in your Chase account? Most electronic deposits will be in the account—and available to spend—as soon as Wednesday, March 17. In the meantime, visit https://t.co/7TFqr5GYme and stay up to date with our thread. ?? pic.twitter.com/wf490yp2Gm— Chase (@Chase) March 12, 2021
The announcement prompted a "trending" theme on Twitter. What will people do with their checks once they receive them?
Direct Deposit: $1400— ARMNHMR (@ARMNHMR) March 14, 2021
Me at EDC: I'm the headliner now
Direct deposit : 1400$— Yung Bleu (@_YungBleu) March 14, 2021
Promoter: how much to bring drake with u ??
Direct deposit: $1400— Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) March 14, 2021
Me at Bob’s Burgers: Yeah, lemme get the Bob.
direct deposit: $1400— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) March 14, 2021
me to Disney+: whip me up one more WandaVision pic.twitter.com/La6MUeX5I2
Direct Deposit: $1400— P2?? (@p2land) March 14, 2021
Me at Magic City: Bring out the magicians pic.twitter.com/JYhT5Vzerv
Direct deposit: $1400— Eddy ????????????? (@damnit_its_eddy) March 14, 2021
Me at a Big Boy Restaurant: I'll take the statue. pic.twitter.com/ruFiTMTYaS
But folks, the scariest one also holds some truth:
direct deposit: $1400— D (@diamonddailyyy) March 14, 2021
me at the White House: send me another one pic.twitter.com/Vb2EsMdCFw
Americans are getting used to receiving stimulus payments. And this is a way for progressives to say Americans overwhelmingly in favor of socialism. If more people like D want handouts the Democratic Party can use that as an example to push their progressive agenda, which will lead to eventual socialism.