Hilarious and Sad: Twitter Users Reveal What They Plan to Do with Their Stimulus Check

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Now that President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law, Americans are bracing for the third stimulus. Individuals that qualify will receive $1,400 while qualifying couples will receive $2,800.

Wells Fargo and Chase, however, announced that they are not depositing stimulus checks until Wednesday, March 17. Some Americans with other banks have already received their direct cash payments.

The announcement prompted a "trending" theme on Twitter. What will people do with their checks once they receive them?

But folks, the scariest one also holds some truth:

Americans are getting used to receiving stimulus payments. And this is a way for progressives to say Americans overwhelmingly in favor of socialism. If more people like D want handouts the Democratic Party can use that as an example to push their progressive agenda, which will lead to eventual socialism. 

Most Popular