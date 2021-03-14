Andrew Cuomo
VIP

Even Shifty Schiff Is Calling on New York Gov. Cuomo to Resign

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Mar 14, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Even Shifty Schiff Is Calling on New York Gov. Cuomo to Resign

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's seventh accuser came forward, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his colleague, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called for the governor to resign. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that although he is not as close to "the situation" as Schumer and Gillibrand, he agreed with their decision.

“I think that my colleagues from New York are right. It probably is time for him to step down. They’re closer to the situation than I am. But, I have confidence that if they’ve made the judgment that he can’t govern anymore, that he doesn’t have their confidence or the confidence of New Yorkers to do that, and in light of the seriousness of the allegations of sexual assault or harassment, then I don’t think he can carry on, and in the best interest of the people of New York, he should resign," Schiff told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday. "So, I think they’ve reached the right judgment and they’re in a position to know.”

Cuomo is currently entangled in multiple scandals. His disastrous nursing home policies resulted in roughly 15,000 residents dying from the Wuhan coronavirus. A number of women, including former staffers, have made sexual harassment claims against Cuomo. And, most recently, a journalist reminded Americans about the alleged abuse his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, endured. 

Despite calls for his resignation, Cuomo has repeatedly said he will not resign from his post. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Axios' Jonathan Swan States (What Should Be) the Obvious: Biden's Silence on Cuomo is 'Conspicuous'
Rebecca Downs

'Jim Crow In a Suit and Tie': Stacey Abrams Sounds Off on the GOP's Desire for Election Integrity Laws
Beth Baumann

El Paso Dem Veronica Escobar's Hot Take on the Border Crisis Sure Sounds Different Than Her Previous Comments
Beth Baumann

Killjoy Dr. Fauci Takes Aim at Vaccine Skeptics and Biden's 4th of July Predictions
Rebecca Downs
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Claims Trump's 'Strategy is Unwinnable'
Rebecca Downs

Most GOPers Will Agree with Rubio's Reason for Backing Amazon Workers' Unionizing Efforts
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular