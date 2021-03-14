Even Shifty Schiff Is Calling on New York Gov. Cuomo to Resign

After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's seventh accuser came forward, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his colleague, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called for the governor to resign. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that although he is not as close to "the situation" as Schumer and Gillibrand, he agreed with their decision.

“I think that my colleagues from New York are right. It probably is time for him to step down. They’re closer to the situation than I am. But, I have confidence that if they’ve made the judgment that he can’t govern anymore, that he doesn’t have their confidence or the confidence of New Yorkers to do that, and in light of the seriousness of the allegations of sexual assault or harassment, then I don’t think he can carry on, and in the best interest of the people of New York, he should resign," Schiff told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday. "So, I think they’ve reached the right judgment and they’re in a position to know.”

“It probably is time for him to step down,” says Rep. Adam Schiff about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s call for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. “I think they’ve reached the right judgment.” pic.twitter.com/nPqAAiXYaq — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) March 13, 2021

Cuomo is currently entangled in multiple scandals. His disastrous nursing home policies resulted in roughly 15,000 residents dying from the Wuhan coronavirus. A number of women, including former staffers, have made sexual harassment claims against Cuomo. And, most recently, a journalist reminded Americans about the alleged abuse his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, endured.

Despite calls for his resignation, Cuomo has repeatedly said he will not resign from his post.