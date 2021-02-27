Bill Maher Has Quite the Message for Social Justice Warriors

WARNING: Video includes strong language.

HBO's Bill Maher has become the voice of reason amongst those on the left. He frequently says what most Americans are thinking: that the Democratic Party and progressives have taken things too far.

According to Maher, "new world liberals" – those who are all about being "woke" – need a "stand your ground law for cancel culture."

"Stop apologizing because I can't keep track of who's on the sh*t list," he said during his monologue on Friday. "... cancel culture is real, it's insane, and it's growing exponentially and it's coming to a neighborhood near you."

The moderate Democrat warned Americans of one overarching reality: everyone is online and everyone faces the threat of being canceled for something they said in the past.

"If you think it's just for celebrities, no. In an era where everyone is online, everyone is a public figure," Maher explained.

He used the example of a Hispanic electric worker in San Diego. The man was fired because someone reported him for holding up a "white supremacy" symbol outside of his truck. According to Maher, he was doing something as simple as "flicking a booger."

"Is this really who we want to become, a society of phony, clenched a**hole avatars, walking on eggshells, always looking over your shoulder without getting ratted out for something that has nothing to do with your character or morals?" Maher asked rhetorically. "Think of everything you've ever texted, emailed, searched for, tweeted, blogged, or said in passing."

The HBO host went on to cite a study saying 80 percent of Americans are afraid to share their political views because of cancel culture.

"Everybody hates it and no one stands up to it," he said. "Because it's always safer to swallow what you really think and join the mob."

Memo to social Justice warriors: when what you're doing sounds like an Onion headline, stop. #CancelCultureIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/uVC4gxS0RW — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 27, 2021

The problem with our society is everyone is so afraid of offending one another that no one shares how they really think or feel. Everyone has to walk on eggshells because someone could potentially be offended. But the worst part about the entire thing: some of the people who are the most offended are often white people claiming to stand up for minorities. They're offended on other people's behalf. It's like they're being "woke" so they themselves aren't accused of being on the wrong side of an issue.

Cancel culture has cost us the ability to sit down and have honest conversations, about race, ethnicity, religion and even public policies. Instead, we focus on our differences. And it has created the division we all feel.