BREAKING: Three Dead, Two Injured In Shooting Outside Louisiana Gun Store

The Jefferson Paris Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a shooting at the Gun Outlet store in Metairie, Louisiana, around 3 p.m. local time.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, there was one initial shooter. He fired upon two victims inside the gun store. Both of those victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It appears several individuals engaged the original suspect, whether inside the location or out here in the parking lot. We have a total of three deceased including the two that were inside," he said during a press conference. "Out here on the scene itself, we have two additional that were hit by gunfire and were transported to University Hospital where I am told they are in stable condition at this point in time."

“From what I understand I have multiple shooters at this location that were either customers, employees or individuals here at the location itself and we are trying to put it all together and piece it together from what we have in this developing scene.”

Multiple sources told KETV that the initial shooter walked into the store with an unholstered firearm. The clerk behind the counter reportedly said he could not have his firearm loaded until he made it to the range. At that point, an argument broke out, and "at least two customers on the range engaged the man."

The initial shooter and the two customers were injured in the process.

Below is a look at the scene:

Here at the scene of where JPSO says multiple shootings just took place here at the Jefferson Gun Outlet. At least one dead. We are working to find out details on the situation. Watch @wdsu at 5P. pic.twitter.com/jkLpj55pee — Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) February 20, 2021

Heavy presence with @JeffParishSO at Jefferson Gun Outlet. Sheriff office confirms multiple shot multiple dead. Awaiting details. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/iDxpBWG9t0 — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) February 20, 2021

JPSO saying multiple people were shot... at least are 3 dead at this point.

Officials will soon hold a press conference here outside of the outlet.

Stay with @wdsu for the latest on this investigation. pic.twitter.com/4BN2BKTs5C — Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) February 20, 2021

There’s a spent brass bullet casing next to this orange triangle, about 40 yards away from the front entrance of Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, a gun store and indoor shooting range. pic.twitter.com/6kPVjj11TH — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) February 20, 2021

The New Orleans Field Division of the ATF is currently on the scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information.