Gun Control

Ammo Company Tells Biden Supporters to Pound Sand

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 6:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ammo Company Tells Biden Supporters to Pound Sand

Source: AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

The small ammo manufacturer, Fenix Ammunition, has a word for those who supported President Joe Biden: if you want ammo, you're going to have to go elsewhere.

In fact, when you visit the company's website, the first thing that pops up is a question asking if you voted for Biden. Only those who click "no" can proceed.

The company took to Twitter to explain their reasoning for the message.

According to Fenix, those who backed Biden shouldn't want to give their money to a company that will actively work against Biden's gun control agenda.

The company does, however, make clear that they're willing to educate those who were ignorant about the president's proposals (which is a GOOD thing because education is key).

I love that more companies are standing up to those who actively work against the Second Amendment. A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was a vote for crazy gun control measures, like an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, red flag laws and full on gun confiscation. More companies need to make it clear that they don't want to take money from those who are actively working against their Constitutional rights and livelihood. 

Remember: this is a seller's market right now. There's a shortage of ammo because of the record-breaking number of first time gun owners and Second Amendment-loving Americans who are stocking up (rightfully so) out of fear of the Biden administration's gun control promises, which were reaffirmed on Valentine's Day. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why the Georgia Election Board Is Investigating Sen. Raphael Warnock
Beth Baumann
These Are the Three American Cities the Biden Admin Is Planning to Start Releasing Migrant In
Julio Rosas

Newly-declassified Documents Show Comey Purposefully Lied About the Steele Dossier
Beth Baumann

Proof Minneapolis Is Having Second Thoughts About Defunding the Police
Beth Baumann

Cuomo: Nursing Home Staff Are Responsible for the Debacle
Beth Baumann
Elise Stefanik: 'Dam is Breaking' For Cuomo as Bipartisan Criticism of Nursing Home Policy Grows
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular