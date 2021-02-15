Ammo Company Tells Biden Supporters to Pound Sand

The small ammo manufacturer, Fenix Ammunition, has a word for those who supported President Joe Biden: if you want ammo, you're going to have to go elsewhere.

In fact, when you visit the company's website, the first thing that pops up is a question asking if you voted for Biden. Only those who click "no" can proceed.

When you visit @FenixAmmunition's website, the first thing that pops up is this. ?? If you click "no" you go to their website. If you click "yes" it goes to Biden's gun control plan on his website.



So awesome. pic.twitter.com/wz552X5I5T — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 15, 2021

The company took to Twitter to explain their reasoning for the message.

We've had a few potential customers call this morning to ask why they have to check a box stating they did not vote for Joe Biden in order to purchase our ammunition. — Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021

First question - are we serious?



Yes, we are serious. Joe Biden ran on a campaign built on the most radical gun control platform a major party candidate has ever had, including banning the online sale of ammunition. Essentially, a plan to bankrupt our company. — Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021

Second question - couldn't I have voted for him for other reasons?



Sure, that's possible, but if you did, you should immediately sell any firearms you own out of solidarity. — Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021

Third question - are you really willing to walk away from a paying customer simply because they voted for Joe Biden?



Yes, yes we are. We're dead serious. — Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021

According to Fenix, those who backed Biden shouldn't want to give their money to a company that will actively work against Biden's gun control agenda.

We don't want your money, and you shouldn't want us to have it because we're going to use it to make more ammo, sell it to the citizenry, and do everything in our power to prevent Joe Biden's administration from usurping the rights of Americans. — Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021

The company does, however, make clear that they're willing to educate those who were ignorant about the president's proposals (which is a GOOD thing because education is key).

We have no problem talking to Biden voters and educating them on what they did, but they have to be willing to acknowledge their ignorance at the very least. We're not going to sit here and debate with you.



We're a 2A company and these are our first principles. — Fenix "Kulak" Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 11, 2021

I love that more companies are standing up to those who actively work against the Second Amendment. A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was a vote for crazy gun control measures, like an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, red flag laws and full on gun confiscation. More companies need to make it clear that they don't want to take money from those who are actively working against their Constitutional rights and livelihood.

Remember: this is a seller's market right now. There's a shortage of ammo because of the record-breaking number of first time gun owners and Second Amendment-loving Americans who are stocking up (rightfully so) out of fear of the Biden administration's gun control promises, which were reaffirmed on Valentine's Day.