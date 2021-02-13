Graham Explains His Last-minute Decision to Change His Vote In Favor of Impeachment Witnesses

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) on Saturday surprised many when he suddenly changed how he decided to vote on whether or not to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Originally, he voted "no" but as the roll call was taking place, he changed his vote a "yes." He joined four other Republicans – Lisa Murkowski (AK), Susan Collins (ME), Mitt Romney (UT) and Ben Sasse (NE) – who voted with the Democrats to call witnesses.

"Mr. President," Graham said to Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy. "I'd like to change my vote to 'aye.'"

BREAKING: Senate votes 55-45 to allow witnesses and more evidence for Trump impeachment case, slowing the progression of a trial that could have concluded Saturday. Five Republicans voted yes, including Lindsey Graham, who switched from an initial no vote https://t.co/3HfaYxaxQC pic.twitter.com/flGv46j7AX — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2021

Following the vote, Graham took to Twitter to explain his reasoning. He said that if Democrats want to call witnesses, then he's "going to insist we have multiple witnesses."

It is my firm belief that the House Managers are trying to investigate the case AFTER it was brought to the Senate.



It is better for the country to go to a final vote. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 13, 2021

However, if the body wants witnesses, I am going to insist we have multiple witnesses. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 13, 2021

We can start with Speaker Pelosi to answer the question as to whether or not there was credible evidence of pre-planned violence before President Trump spoke? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 13, 2021

Whether Speaker Pelosi, due to optics, refused requests by the Capitol Hill Police for additional resources like the National Guard? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 13, 2021

Her testimony is incredibly relevant to the incitement charge. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 13, 2021

Former Trump senior aide Jason Miller said the defense team has 301 witnesses so far.

We’re currently at 301 and counting... https://t.co/3P4Bukw5Eh — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 13, 2021

