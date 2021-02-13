John McCain
Meghan McCain Sounds Off On The Lincoln Project

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: Heidi Gutman/ABC via AP

"The View's" Meghan McCain on Saturday broke her silence about the sexual harassment allegations the Never Trump organization, The Lincoln Project, is currently immersed in.

One of the organization's co-founders, John Weaver, admitted that he sexually harassed young men and promised them a job in politics in exchange for sex. Co-founder Steve Schmidt said he found out about the allegations last month but former employees say that's not the case.

Both Weaver and Schmidt worked on McCain's 2008 presidential candidate. Because of it, they repeatedly toss his name around to give their organization credit. But Meghan McCain had enough. She took to Twitter to explain that the entire McCain family disowned the two after the '08 election.

It sounds like The Lincoln Project is losing favorability, even from those who agree with them politically. 

