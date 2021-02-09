WATCH: Brian Stelter Swoons Over Biden's Take on the 'Free Press'

The left-wing media has been on a high ever since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were inaugurated on Jan. 20. In a lot of ways, they have had the ability to put their feet up and sit back. They know they can get away with asking the Biden administration easy questions and they won't get the same kind of pushback as they did from the Trump administration.

CNN's Brian Stelter made it clear he's happy he's no longer looked at as "the enemy" of the White House.

"Most importantly, Biden is speaking up in defense of a free press," the CNN host said. He played a clip of the president, who said it the press shouldn't be viewed as an adversary, but rather as an essential part of a democracy.

"In the past those words would have been taken for granted. I wouldn't even have aired them for you, but not now. Not after four years of Trump's attacks," Stelter explained. "Biden reiterated the obvious, restated the obvious, emphasizing the importance of the press. But I would tweak his words just a little bit. I would say, 'It is essential. The press is essential. It is also sometimes essential for the press to be adversarial, to sometimes be an adversary, to challenge the administration and make sure everything is on the up-and-up, regardless of whether he's a Republican or a Democrat that's in office.'"

"We believe a free press isn't an adversary; rather, it's essential," President Biden said in a recent address to diplomats.@BrianStelter says Biden is merely "stating the obvious" – but that it's important to do so after Trump's four years of attacks. pic.twitter.com/I6g3SybcSV — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) February 9, 2021

What Stelter fails to understand and even recognize is the double standard. The reason the American people are so tired of the mainstream media is because of how they hide their "objectivity." We repeatedly hear the press holds politicians' feet to the fire, that they're acting as a watch dog. No one takes issue with the media doing their job and asking tough questions. What Americans take issue with is the press acting as an arm of the Democratic Party. Anytime something shady takes place and it involves a Democrat, the mainstream media turns a blind eye (just look at the Hunter Biden story). As soon as something looked even remotely strange during the Trump administration, the media would act like a watchdog and ask supposedly tough "gotcha!" questions.

The main problem though is that these journalists were beyond biased. They say they're objective but their so-called "objectivity" is masked with partisan politics. The Russia probe is a prime example. Democrats and the media told us we would finally see the evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. And guess what? Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no collusion took place. Their years of promises fell flat on their face.

Media personalities, like Stelter, and the Democrats have a secret agreement: the media won't ask tough questions or dig into questionable actions. In return, the Democratic politicians will act as though the press are pillars in their community. They essentially scratch each other's backs.