Grassley Raises Valid Concerns About Coronavirus Testing and Illegal Aliens

Now that President Joe Biden has terminated agreements with the northern triangle countries – El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – and reopened overflow facilities for illegal aliens, many are flocking to the United States' southern border. In fact, the Biden administration's stance on illegal immigration is so lax that aliens have acknowledged that the Central American caravans have "100 days" to get to the border in order to obtain amnesty.

The White House's take on illegal immigration sparks a greater debate: why is the United States opening its borders in the middle of the pandemic?

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) brought up a valid point: the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently implemented a mask mandate on all public transportation and a negative Wuhan coronavirus test for all international travelers.

"If you plan to travel internationally, you will need to get tested no more than 3 days before you travel by air into the United States (US) and show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight, or be prepared to show documentation of recovery (proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel)," the CDC's directive states.

The Biden administration has even gone so far as to consider the same type of negative testing for domestic travel. It's their way of preventing the spread of the virus.

Why then, can people walk across the border without going through the same kind of testing and scrutiny?

Can’t fly into USA w/o showing negative test for virus but Pres Biden will let ppl who illegally walked across the border do so w/o testing. Is that protecting our citizens? — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 9, 2021

America's illegal immigration problem was dwindling for a number of reasons: one, the border wall; two, the lack of amnesty proposals; and three, the stay in Mexico policy, which required asylum seekers to wait while their case was heard in court. The fact that Central American caravans are heading towards the border as soon as Biden was inaugurated tells you all you need to know about how the world views his immigration policies. Not only is there the national security dangers that have always been present, especially with the drug cartels, but there is also the issue of the coronavirus spreading.