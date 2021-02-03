Illegal Immigration

It Begins: Biden Administration Opens Overflow Facility as Unaccompanied Minor Crisis Returns

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 03, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

The Biden administration's open border talk is starting to produce negative consequences as illegal crossings and unaccompanied minors surge at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

The news comes after President Biden issued a series of executive orders suspending a number of Trump administration policies and border security measures that successfully cut down on illegal crossings and human trafficking. Biden has rescinded the "remain in Mexico" policy, effectively reinstating a catch-and-release program. 

Former officials are warning the new administration they are setting themselves up for disaster. 

