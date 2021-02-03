It Begins: Biden Administration Opens Overflow Facility as Unaccompanied Minor Crisis Returns

The Biden administration's open border talk is starting to produce negative consequences as illegal crossings and unaccompanied minors surge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

NEW: The Biden admin is reopening an overflow facility in Texas for unaccompanied migrant children apprehended at the US-Mexico border. It comes amid an increase in apprehensions + reduced capacity limits at other facilities due to Covid-19. https://t.co/MYRvIr9gm6 — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) February 2, 2021

Confirming @priscialva report earlier today, HHS “will reactivate the temporary Influx Care Facility (ICF) in Carrizo Springs, Texas, for the potential placement and care of UAC as necessary and in order to comply with the law...” pic.twitter.com/PK4rUltoUB — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) February 3, 2021

The news comes after President Biden issued a series of executive orders suspending a number of Trump administration policies and border security measures that successfully cut down on illegal crossings and human trafficking. Biden has rescinded the "remain in Mexico" policy, effectively reinstating a catch-and-release program.

Former officials are warning the new administration they are setting themselves up for disaster.

The Biden administration is tossing aside tremendous progress with our allies in Guatemala (especially), Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico in the area of fighting illegal immigration. Sad. pic.twitter.com/TjV68ZUDBG — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) February 2, 2021