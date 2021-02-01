WATCH: Jen Psaki Takes Aim at 'Conservative Twitter' for Criticizing Her Press Briefings

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday slammed "conservative Twitter" for pointing out that she repeatedly fails to answer reporters' questions. Instead, she continually says she will "circle back" with answers.

"I often note I'm going to circle back. I hate to disappoint conservative Twitter, but I'm going to circle back on a number of things, as we often do directly," she said during his press conference before finally addressing questions that were asked last week.

Jen Psaki circles back: ‘I often note, ‘I’m going to circle back’ — I hate to disappoint conservative Twitter, but I’m going to circle back on a number of things’ pic.twitter.com/g0TkKowqaX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 1, 2021

In case you need a reminder of the number of times she's done it during the short time President Biden has been in office:

The fact that she took time to address "conservative Twitter" and Tom Elliott's supercut shows that she cares what the other half of America – us conservatives – think about her and the lack of information she gives us.

Proof that conservatives live rent free in Psaki's head. https://t.co/a5WqIkA9An — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 1, 2021

But Caleb Hull brought up a great point. If Kayleigh McEnany didn't have answers for reporters, she'd flip through all of her notes and find the answers right then and there. There were very few instances when she'd say she would have to get more information to "circle back."

If @kayleighmcenany didn't have an answer on the spot for a reporter, 99% of the time she would open her notes and know which page it was on and tell them on the spot. I can't remember her saying she was going to "circle back."



Jen Psaki is legitimately bad at her job. — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 1, 2021

If all Psaki can say is "circle back" during her briefings, she's pretty useless. She's not providing any information and she's wasting people's time. It would be more effective to email back-and-forth with a reporter than to do on-camera briefing, especially if she has no new news to share or isn't up-to-date on what's happening inside the White House.