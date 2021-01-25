Shapiro Has More Than 100 Politico Reporters Shredding Tears... Still

UPDATE:

Ben Shapiro has responded.

Once again, my point in Politico: conservatives feel that media attacks on anyone right of center are nearly always designed as a broader attack on conservatives writ large. Politico staffers just keep proving my point, over and over again. https://t.co/ttTaq1jTOz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2021

Here's the thing: they can't cancel me. But they can certainly make life miserable for anyone who thinks of platforming conservatives at a non-conservative outlet in the future. Which is the entire point. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2021

Also, I hope all those staffers enjoy their Leftist Tears tumblers. Gotta keep those laptops dry for future forays into journalisming. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2021

Honest to goodness, I have three children under the age of seven and they have more maturity than these 100 alleged adults. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2021

ORIGINAL POST:

Lefties at Politico had the ultimate meltdown a couple weeks ago when The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro guest wrote a their daily newsletter, the Playbook. In response, The Daily Wire sent 225 "Leftist Tears" to staffers. But it looks like they still aren't over the oh so triggering event.

According to the Daily Beast, more than 100 staffers signed a letter to publisher Robert Allbritton, saying they were upset with the decision.

EXCLUSIVE: More than 100 Politico staffers signed onto a letter sent to publisher Robert Allbritton, expressing disgust with allowing right-wing firebrand Ben Shapiro to guest-author one day’s edition of the Playbook https://t.co/ZfqTKtKdXG — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 25, 2021

Come on.

Move on already. This entire scenario is absolutely absurd. And we all know that the staffers would be entirely okay if a far-left talking head wrote an edition of the Playbook. The only reason they're triggered is because it's a conservative.

At least those of us on the right got a five minute laugh out of it.

Says much more about the hiring practices at Politico than it does about @benshapiro. https://t.co/TOc1kqbLV0 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 25, 2021

*Ben Shapiro writes a Politico playbook about how conservatives believe the left wants to ostracize their views from society*



*Politico staffers proceed to demand Ben Shapiro be ostracized from their publication* https://t.co/SIh6UKCUxw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 25, 2021

Well, at least they have liberal tears tumblers to catch their grief. @JeremyDBoreing @benshapiro https://t.co/EcDC5QAJwj — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 25, 2021

You know you're successfully triggering people (without even trying) when you take up rent in people's head for weeks at a time. Mission accomplished, @benshapiro https://t.co/CiffkfxGzt — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 25, 2021

How to expose your own political bias ???? https://t.co/5pHsdiDA6C — Alex Plitsas ???? (@alexplitsas) January 25, 2021

Are they still having a meltdown over this??



Such intellectually weak, emotionally fragile cultists. https://t.co/qsnvvQNaox — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 25, 2021

Pollster Frank Luntz pointed out why Americans don't trust journalists:

This is why people have a hard time believing that journalists are objective. https://t.co/hFFtKggAC0 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 26, 2021

Of course, there were those lefties that agreed with the snowflake-ism at Politico.

Solidarity with Politico staff standing up against the normalization of rank bigotry. It's long past time for publications to recognize the difference between "mischief making" and hate. https://t.co/zlFTIB1U0T — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) January 25, 2021

"Firebrand" is a misleading term for a conspiracy mongering, Islamophobic, racist, misogynist liar. https://t.co/c4VF649D5b — Jodi Jacobson ???? #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) January 25, 2021

So much for "unity," folks.