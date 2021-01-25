Ben Shapiro

Shapiro Has More Than 100 Politico Reporters Shredding Tears... Still

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 7:25 PM
Source: Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

UPDATE:

Ben Shapiro has responded.

ORIGINAL POST:

Lefties at Politico had the ultimate meltdown a couple weeks ago when The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro guest wrote a their daily newsletter, the Playbook. In response, The Daily Wire sent 225 "Leftist Tears" to staffers. But it looks like they still aren't over the oh so triggering event.

According to the Daily Beast, more than 100 staffers signed a letter to publisher Robert Allbritton, saying they were upset with the decision.

Come on. 

Move on already. This entire scenario is absolutely absurd. And we all know that the staffers would be entirely okay if a far-left talking head wrote an edition of the Playbook. The only reason they're triggered is because it's a conservative.

At least those of us on the right got a five minute laugh out of it.

Pollster Frank Luntz pointed out why Americans don't trust journalists:

Of course, there were those lefties that agreed with the snowflake-ism at Politico.

So much for "unity," folks.

