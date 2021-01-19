BREAKING: Trump Signs Immigration Executive Order Hours Before Leaving Office

Just hours before leaving office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order preventing the deportation of Venezuelan nationals for 18 months. The president cited the violence in Venezuela under dictator Nicolas Maduro.

"The autocratic government of Nicolas Maduro has consistently violated the sovereign freedoms possessed by the Venezuelan people. Through force and fraud, the Maduro regime is responsible for the worst humanitarian crisis in the Western Hemisphere in recent memory," the memo to the secretary of state and secretary of homeland security stated. "A catastrophic economic crisis and shortages of basic goods and medicine have forced about five million Venezuelans to flee the country, often under dangerous conditions."

"The deteriorative condition within Venezuela, which presents an ongoing national security threat to the safety and well-being of the American people, warrants the deferral of the removal of Venezuelan nationals who are present in the United States," the executive order stated.

In order to defer a Venezuelan's deportation, the illegal alien must be present in the United States on Jan. 20, 2020 and: