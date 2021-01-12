Nancy Pelosi

Here's Who Pelosi Tapped as Impeachment Managers

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 10:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) late Tuesday night announced the nine House members that will serve as impeachment managers. The House is bringing forth articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his role in the riots at the United States Capitol last week.

“Tonight, I have the solemn privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” Pelosi said in a statement. “It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal. They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution. Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency.”

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former constitutional law professor at American University's Washington College of Law, is set to serve as the Lead Impeachment Manager. 

Other impeachment managers include Congresswoman Diana DeGette (D-CO), a former civil rights attorney, and former public defender Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI)

Despite being caught sleeping with a Chinese spy, Congressman Eric Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence and House Judiciary Committees, will also be prosecuting the impeachment case.

Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), a member of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees, and Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett (D-U.S. Virgin Islands), a former assistant district attorney, will be part of the team.

The Vice Chair of the House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO) and former attorney Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-PA) are also joining Rasking.

Most Popular