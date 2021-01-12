Here's Who Pelosi Tapped as Impeachment Managers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) late Tuesday night announced the nine House members that will serve as impeachment managers. The House is bringing forth articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his role in the riots at the United States Capitol last week.

“Tonight, I have the solemn privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” Pelosi said in a statement. “It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal. They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution. Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency.”

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former constitutional law professor at American University's Washington College of Law, is set to serve as the Lead Impeachment Manager.

Other impeachment managers include Congresswoman Diana DeGette (D-CO), a former civil rights attorney, and former public defender Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI)

I’m honored Speaker Pelosi has asked me to serve as an impeachment manager in the upcoming Senate trial against President Trump.



Trump has shown he is a real danger to this country.



I look forward to doing my part to remove him from office immediately. — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) January 13, 2021

I am humbled that Speaker Pelosi has asked me to serve as an impeachment manager when we try Donald Trump before the United States Senate.



The President is a clear and present danger to our republic. We will hold him accountable. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 13, 2021

Despite being caught sleeping with a Chinese spy, Congressman Eric Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence and House Judiciary Committees, will also be prosecuting the impeachment case.

Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), a member of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees, and Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett (D-U.S. Virgin Islands), a former assistant district attorney, will be part of the team.

The Vice Chair of the House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO) and former attorney Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-PA) are also joining Rasking.

I am humbled that Speaker Pelosi has asked me to serve as an impeachment manager.



The Congress will perform its solemn duty. We will try the case in the United States Senate.



And our republic will endure. — Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) January 13, 2021

I am honored to serve as an impeachment manager among my esteemed colleagues — it is for the sake of our country, not hate of one man or anyone, but for the love of our country and constitution. https://t.co/V9hAEZObRI — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) January 13, 2021

Never would I have thought that I would be sitting on the House floor when domestic terrorists surrounded the chambers — motivated and infected by dangerous lies — seeking to assassinate a Speaker, hang a Vice President, and hunt down members of Congress, staff, and reporters. — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) January 13, 2021