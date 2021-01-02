Why Antifa Decided to Vandalize Pelosi's Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) San Francisco home was vandalized Friday morning with messages of decent about her Wuhan coronavirus relief efforts.

The spray-painted message included "$2K" that was crossed out, alongside the words "cancel rent" and "we want everything." There were also a few areas of an "A" in a circle, a classic symbol Antifa uses.

A pig head and fake blood were also left in front of the garage door.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)... CANCEL RENT... WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — ????Maggie VandenBerghe???? (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

The vandalism was covered up with black trash bags tacked to the garage door.

Lunatics leave pigs head & graffiti at Nancy Pelosi's house.



Appalling.@FogCityMidge is right. News is ignoring.



I took this picture just 5 minutes ago. They are literally covering it up.



Dems like Pelosi will learn sooner or later: you cannot appease the violent left. https://t.co/Ohih0zVTpO pic.twitter.com/0JOxzj9KA4 — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) January 1, 2021

According to TMZ, law enforcement officers were called to the home around 3 a.m. New Year's Day. It is unclear whether or not police have a suspect in the case.

The news comes after Congress has gone back-and-forth about upping direct cash payments to $2,000 per person from the $600 per person that was passed in the second Wuhan coronavirus relief package.

Congress began debating on how to tackle the payment amounts after President Donald Trump refused to sign the original $900 billion package. Instead, he wanted both cambers of Congress to up the direct cash payment amount that Americans will receive and to cut out the unnecessary spending.

"It's called the COVID relief bill but it has almost nothing to do with COVID," he explained in his address. "This bill contains $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia; $134 million to Burma; $1.3 billion for Egypt and Egyptian military, which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment; $25 million for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan; $505 million to Beliza, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama; $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., which is not even open for business; $1 billion for the Smithsonian and an additional $154 million for the National Gallery of Art; ... $7 million for reef fish management; $25 million to combat Asian carpe; $2.5 million to count the number of amberjack fish in the Gulf of Mexico, a provision to promote the breeding of fish in federal hatcheries; $3 million in poultry production technology; $2 million to study the impact of downed trees; $566 million for construction projects at the FBI."

"Despite all of this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief pay," Trump said at the.

After pressure from both sides of the aisle, Trump ended up signing the relief bill that provided $600 per person in stimulus checks. Congress, however, went back to work to pass a bill that would increase that amount to $2,000 per person. The House of Representatives, under Pelosi's leadership, passed a simple bill to increase the amount. The measure, however, repeatedly failed in the Senate when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the bill, dubbing it "socialism for rich people."

"The data show that many upper-middle class Americans have kept their jobs, work remotely and remain totally financially comfortable," McConnell said at the time. "On the other hand, some of our fellow citizens have had their entire existences is turned upside down and continue to suffer terribly. We do not need to let the speaker of the House do socialism for rich people in order to help those who need help."