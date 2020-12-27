GOP Senator Warns Trump of Tarnished Legacy If the President Lets This Happen

A GOP senator is warning President Trump that his legacy will be tarnished if the president lets the $900 billion COVID relief package passed by both chambers of Congress expire on his desk.

On Sunday, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) implored President Trump to drop his demand that direct payments to Americans be increased to $2,000 and sign the aid package currently in front of him.

"You don’t get everything you want, even if you’re President of the United States," Toomey said on "Fox News Sunday." "I think the COVID relief measures are really, really important."

Toomey himself held up negotiations of the current relief bill with demands to eliminate three loan programs the Federal Reserve launched in March to keep the economy afloat during the initial lockdown.

"I understand the president would like to send bigger checks to everybody. ...," Toomey continued. "I think what he ought to do is sign this bill and then make the case. I don’t agree with $2,000 to people who have had no lost income whatsoever, but the president’s free to make that case."

Toomey said that he is hopeful President Trump will sign the relief package since the president has not vetoed the bill. He then warned that President Trump will be remembered for "chaos and misery" if the president doesn't sign the aid package.

"I understand he wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks," Toomey said. "But the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire."

Later in the interview, the senator said he believes Trump's pardons were a "misuse of power." Toomey also said the president should accept the outcome of the election. The senator has been very quick to dismiss widespread allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

