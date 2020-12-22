Pelosi and Schumer Sound Off on Trump's COVID Relief Demands

President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening said he would not sign the $900 billion COVID relief package that passed both chambers of Congress on Monday. Instead, he wants them to up the direct cash payment amount that Americans will receive and to cut out the unnecessary spending.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) late Tuesday night said she agreed with President Trump, that the American people should receive more than $600 in direct cash payments.

"Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks," Pelosi said in a tweet on Twitter. "At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!"

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to Twitter to slam Republicans for not getting $2,000 checks to the American people.

"We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it," Schumer said.

According to Schumer, Trump needs to sign the $900 Wuhan coronavirus relief bill and Congress will get to work to pass additional funding.

"Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we're glad to pass more aid Americans need," Schumer explained. "Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again."

We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it



Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we're glad to pass more aid Americans need



Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 23, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) challenged the speaker, saying her and fellow Squad member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) already have the legislation drafted.

Let’s do it. @RashidaTlaib and I already co-wrote the COVID amendment for $2,000 checks, so it’s ready to go.



Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation.



We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down. https://t.co/GprwrUPali pic.twitter.com/nFFs1ExqCK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 23, 2020

For people asking about the insane & corrupt tax giveaways in the deal (ex. the “3 martini lunch” trash ??) much of that gross stuff is actually the omnibus.



It’s a little confusing, but basically there’s 3 major components to the COVID deal:

1. Rule

2. Omnibus

3. COVID relief — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 23, 2020

For context, it actually took 3 votes to pass this COVID bill.



1st vote: The Rule (process vote)



The rule vote cleared the way for the bill to be brought to a vote so soon after text dropped.



It passed, which is one reason why the vote happened so fast. (I & others voted NO) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 23, 2020

It's unclear what bill AOC's legislation is part of.