Pelosi and Schumer Sound Off on Trump's COVID Relief Demands

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 10:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening said he would not sign the $900 billion COVID relief package that passed both chambers of Congress on Monday. Instead, he wants them to up the direct cash payment amount that Americans will receive and to cut out the unnecessary spending.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) late Tuesday night said she agreed with President Trump, that the American people should receive more than $600 in direct cash payments. 

"Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks," Pelosi said in a tweet on Twitter. "At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to Twitter to slam Republicans for not getting $2,000 checks to the American people.

"We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it," Schumer said.

According to Schumer, Trump needs to sign the $900 Wuhan coronavirus relief bill and Congress will get to work to pass additional funding.

"Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we're glad to pass more aid Americans need," Schumer explained. "Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) challenged the speaker, saying her and fellow Squad member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) already have the legislation drafted.

It's unclear what bill AOC's legislation is part of.

