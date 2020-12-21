Nancy Pelosi

These Are a Handful of Garbage Items Tossed Into the COVID Relief Bill

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 8:40 PM
  Share   Tweet  
These Are a Handful of Garbage Items Tossed Into the COVID Relief Bill

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Congress is expected to vote on the second Wuhan coronavirus relief package that is tied to the omnibus spending bill. There have been complaints – and very valid ones at that – about members of Congress and their staff not having enough time to read the text of the more than 5,000 page document.

We have frequently been told about the small portion of the bill that addresses the pandemic, like $300 a week in unemployment benefits and another round of direct pay stimulus checks. Instead of being $1,200 per adult and $500 per child, there is a flat rate of $600 per person, with no distinction between whether they are an adult or a child. The bill also includes funding for schools, health care workers and vaccine distribution. Another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans are also part of this bill.

That begs the question: what is in the bill that is not tied to the pandemic? Here are just a few:

Climate change is referenced multiple times throughout the bill.

There is also quite a bit of funding for other countries.

To make matters even worse, the funding is not just for those countries and their governments. It is for ridiculous things, like "gender programs."

And who could leave out the horse racing bit? Apparently Congress would create a committee that regulates horses used for racing to prevent people from injecting them with performance-enhancing drugs.

Of course the arts has to be represented.

And HIV workers stationed abroad need a helping hand.

While we are at it, let us create a public service announcement (PSA) campaign to prevent teenagers from drinking underage and having sex? Maybe we should throw in another commission, this one with the goal of teaching Americans how to properly store flammable liquids.

And New York's Kennedy Center needed cash thrown its way.

While many Americans are still out of work, Congress seems to think it is a good idea to create new "diversity" mandates, including dedicating an entire office to the measure.

There is also funding for public media outlets, including those that are outside the United States.

And millions are being used for Joe Biden's transition team.

But hey, at least Congress will benefit from this bill, right?

This is prime example of why so many people cannot stand politics or politicians. Americans want to feel as though their elected officials have their best interest at heart. It is hard to make that argument when there is unnecessary crap in a bill that is supposed to supposedly help people through the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. This bill is nothing more than a bunch of special interests thrown into one and sprinkled with COVID relief. There are more than 5,000 pages to this bill and yet how many items do we hear about? Maybe 5 to 10 pages worth, if that? 

If Congress actually wanted to get things done and help the American people, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would have been willing to work with Republicans before the presidential election. They would have passed a single bill that focused solely on the virus and relief for individuals and businesses instead of tossing it into the omnibus bill.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

BREAKING: $900 Billion COVID Relief Bill Passes in the House and Moves to the Senate
Beth Baumann

Mnuchin: Here's When Americans Can Expect to Receive Their Direct Cash Payment
Beth Baumann
Why Ilhan Omar Just Fired Shots at a Fellow 'Squad' Member
Matt Vespa
Democrats Tried to 'QB Sneak' a Waiver for Biden's Defense Secretary Pick into Spending Bill
Matt Vespa
Cuomo Predicts Santa 'Will Be Good to Him' This Year. Enjoy These Reactions.
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
Tulsi Gabbard Rips CDC Bureaucrats for 'Immoral' Vaccine Strategy
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular