coronavirus

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 10:40 PM
BREAKING: GOP Congressman-elect Luke Letlow Dies From COVID

Source: AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File

Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, died from the coronavirus Tuesday night, the Monroe News-Star reported. 

Letlow tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 18. He began to quarantine at his home in the Richland Parish. On Dec. 19 he was admitted to St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe because of his symptoms. Eventually the congressman-elect was transferred to the Ochsner Lousiana State University Health ICU. He remained at LSU, where he eventually passed.

He is survived by his wife Julia and his two young children, three-year-old Jeremiah, and 11-month-old Jacqueline. 

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," the family said in a statement. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

Politicians across the political spectrum paid their respects to Letlow and offered condolences to the family.

Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards shared his statement in a Twitter thread, saying Letlow was taken "far too soon."

The Lousiana Delegation, headed by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, released a statement about Letlow's passing.

"We are devastated to hear of Luke Letlow's passing. Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our Nation. More than anything, Luke was a loving husband, father, brother, and son, and his family – like so many others who have been affected by this evil disease – needs our prayers," the statement said. "We all join in sending our strongest support to Luke’s wife Julia and their young family, and are keeping them in our prayers."

Most Popular