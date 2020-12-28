BREAKING: House Overrides Trump's Veto of the National Defense Authorization Act

The House of Representatives late Monday evening voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). It is the first time during the Trump administration that the House has successfully overrode a veto. The vote passed 322 to 87, The Hill reported.

The Senate must come up with a two-thirds majority to successfully override Trump's veto.

The president had said he would veto the NDAA if Congress failed to repeal Section 230, which provides Big Tech companies with protections.

“Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it—corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand,” Trump tweeted earlier this month. “Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!”

When he vetoed the NDAA, Trump explained why repealing Section 230 was important in his eyes.

"No one has worked harder, or approved more money for the military, than I have -- over $2 trillion. During my 4 years, with the support of many others, we have almost entirely rebuilt the United States military, which was totally depleted when I took office. Your failure to terminate the very dangerous national security risk of Section 230 will make our intelligence virtually impossible to conduct without everyone knowing what we are doing at every step," Trump said in a memo to Congress. "The Act fails even to make any meaningful changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, despite bipartisan calls for repealing that provision. Section 230 facilitates the spread of foreign disinformation online, which is a serious threat to our national security and election integrity. It must be repealed."

He also took issue with military bases being renamed.

"The Act includes language that would require the renaming of certain military installations. Over the course of United States history, these locations have taken on significance to the American story and those who have helped write it that far transcends their namesakes," his letter stated. "My Administration respects the legacy of the millions of American servicemen and women who have served with honor at these military bases, and who, from these locations, have fought, bled, and died for their country. From these facilities, we have won two World Wars. I have been clear in my opposition to politically motivated attempts like this to wash away history and to dishonor the immense progress our country has fought for in realizing our founding principles."

Whether or not the Republican-controlled Senate will override the veto is unclear.