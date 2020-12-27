UK Travelers Have a New Requirement to Meet Before Entering the US

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday issued a new guidance requiring travelers flying from the United Kingdom to the United States to provide a negative Wuhan coronavirus test. The new requirement is set to go into effect on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, airline passengers must provide a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their trip. The results have to be provided directly to the airline.

"Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers before they board," the CDC said in a statement. "If a passenger chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger."

President Donald Trump signed the order into law on Christmas Day after news of a new strain of the coronavirus came to light. The CDC says the strain is 70 percent more contagious. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, however, reassured Americans that the new strain isn't any more deadly than the strain that's currently in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci has also said it is highly probable that this new strain is already in the U.S. Despite that, the surgeon general said the federal government is "layering protection on top of protection on top of protection."

U.S. @Surgeon_General Jerome Adams on holiday travel: “Even if you traveled, it doesn't mean you just throw your hands up in the air and say, oh well. The CDC recommends that three to five days after travel or after you've been around people without a mask on, you get tested.” pic.twitter.com/eQ3MvUEOzF — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 27, 2020

The United States' restrictions on UK travelers are considered less stringent than the other 50 nations who have imposed a travel ban. The CDC said travel from the UK has gone down 90 percent since March because of current travel restrictions.