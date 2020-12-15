Trump Campaign's Former Senior Aide: Let's Be Honest About Where We Are with the Election Results

Now that the Electoral College has officially named Joe Biden as president-elect, Marc Lotter, the Trump campaign's former director of strategic communications, on Monday said the president has a number of mountains to climb in order to overturn the election's results.

According to Lotter, there have been numerous voter fraud allegations made in swing states, like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona, but evidence has yet to be produced.

"We have a lot of allegations, there's a lot of speculation but what we haven't seen is the evidence that would allow this to be overturned in a court of law. That's why today, obviously, you had the Electoral College formally certify the election to Joe Biden," Lotter told Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield on Monday. "This was a very close election. It's important to remember 43,000 votes is all that separated Joe Biden and President Trump, and 43,000 votes would have made President Trump re-elected if they were in the right states. That's how close this election was."

Lotter explained that he is no longer part of the Trump campaign because his position ended a few weeks ago when the election took place and he's unaware of what the Trump Team plans to do moving forward. Regardless, he said the legal battle would be monumental considering multiple states' results would need to be overturned in order for the president to come out victorious.

"They will continue to have their legal battles but I think right now. I think we have to be honest with ourselves, it's not just one state we have to flip. It's not just Arizona or Georgia. It's Arizona, Georgia, and either Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Michigan," he explained. "It would basically be overcoming three Mount Everest-size hurdles in three different states."

President Trump has vowed to continue fighting the results of the election because of "voter fraud," something he says prevents swing states from legally certifying the election results.