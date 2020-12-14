The Electoral College Officially Went to Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday secured the Electoral College vote despite multiple legal challenges from President Donald Trump. When California cast their 55 electoral votes later in day, Biden crossed the 270 electoral threshold needed to win the White House. He is anticipated to come out on top with 306 electoral votes, compared to Trump's 232 electoral votes.

The former vice president said the election was "honest," "free," and "fair," even though the Trump campaign and Republicans have called into question voting irregularities, like dead people allegedly voting, claims of USPS workers being told to backdate mail-in ballots, and concerns over voting machine glitches. Questions have also been raised about whether or not states, like Pennsylvania, could extend mail-in voting deadlines that were extended by bureaucrats and governors instead of the state legislature.

"Once again, in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people prevailed. Our democracy pushed, tested, threatened, proved to be resilient, true and strong," Biden said following the announcement. "In America, politicians don't take power. People grant power to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame."

Biden went on to attack the Trump campaign's legal challenges over voter irregularities in a number of key swing states, including Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

"It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of abuse and threats we saw in this election. It's simply unconscionable. We all these public servants a debt of gratitude. They didn't seek the spotlight," Biden said. "Our democracy survived because of them which is proof once more that it's every day Americans infused with honor, character and decency that is the heart of this nation."

The news comes after Republican electors from Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania cast their votes for President Trump. The hope is that the Trump campaign comes out victorious in a handful of ongoing lawsuits.

President Trump has vowed to continue fighting the results of the election because of "voter fraud," something he says prevents swing states from legally certifying the election results.