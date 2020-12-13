Antifa and Proud Boys Brawled in DC. Here's What the Outcome Was.

black lives matter

Posted: Dec 13, 2020 12:25 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Julia Rosas

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Trump supporters flocked to Freedom Plaza on Saturday for the "Stop the Steal" march to show their opposition to the results of the 2020 election. Throughout the day and into the evening, fights broke out between the Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, and Antifa/Black Lives Matter. 

The Proud Boys originally showed up and talked with fellow Trump supporters. Eventually it became evident that they were looking for people on the "other side" – whether it be Black Lives Matter or Antifa counter protestors – to clash with. The leftist groups were identified by their typical regalia of helmets, face shields, face masks and all black clothing. They too had showed up ready for a bawl.

Both sides were angry and ready for a fight. As police did their best to keep the two sides from coming into contact with one another, the angrier both sides got. The Proud Boys and the Antifa/BLM counter protestors had one thing in common: they weren't happy police were keeping them from attacking their opponents.

Townhall's own Julio Rosas was on the scene, where he captured numerous instances of fights taking place between the two groups and police moving in to arrest people:

Police did their best to keep the two groups from making contact. Both the Proud Boys and Antifa/BLM did their best to circumvent police blockades to no avail.

Some of the Proud Boys took issues with the police also pushing them back:

According to Rosas and the Daily Caller's Shelby Talcott, a fight broke out where multiple people, including a police officer went down. A member of the Proud Boys was allegedly stabbed.

The Proud Boys allegedly stole a BLM banner from a nearby church. They took the flag, set it on fire and cheered as it burned, the Daily Caller reported.

Adam Gray, a photographer for a British news group, captured the moment one of the Proud Boys was stabbed:

According to Talcott, multiple people were stabbed throughout the night. Proud Boys took a knee and had a moment of silence for those who were attacked. 

Although Proud Boys continued to hunt down members of Antifa and BLM, they were unsuccessful in continuing their physical altercations. The reason was because of the heavy police presence in the area. 

The night concluded with 23 arrests and four people being stabbed, the New York Times reported. Two police officers received injuries as a result of the brawls and were taken to nearby hospitals. 

