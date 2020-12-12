Tucker Issues a Warning... About a Potential President AOC?

Tucker Carlson on Friday warned about the potential for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to become president in 2024. According to Carlson, the economic conditions politicians have created due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has put AOC in a position to be the next leader of the free world.

“There are already an awful lot of socialists around these days. Have you noticed that? Why is that? It’s because the people in charge of our economy are discrediting our system," the Fox News host explained. "They are giving capitalism a bad name because what they are participating in is not a market economy, a free open market economy. It’s a closed game, run for their own benefit, and their benefit alone. Long term, this is a disaster for all of us, and not even so far in the future. In four years, 'Sandy Cortez' will be eligible to run for president."

"You may laugh at 'Sandy Cortez' – and you should – she's a vacuous idiot, another rich girl narcissist with a Twitter account but that doesn't mean she couldn't win," he warned. "If we keep up with this nonsense, this economic craziness, she could win."

Earlier in his monologue, Tucker suggested big corporations, like Amazon, Walmart, Netflix, Apple and Goldman Sachs, pay a one-time "COVID fee" because they benefited from – and encouraged – lockdown orders. He stated these companies should pay the fee from their "record profits."

"Why are you paying for it?" he asked rhetorically. "Jeff Bezos is now the richest man in the history of the world. Maybe he can share the load in a meaningful way. He's not sharing it with his employees."

The Fox News host also reminded viewers that the rich are making more money and average working-class Americans are paying the price.

"The rich are getting richer and everyone else is getting poorer. That's not a talking point, it's true and measurable. Why is it a problem?" he asked. "Because if it continues, we're going to wind up with an even more volatile society, in which everybody hates each other and is consumed by envy. And, along the way, capitalism itself will be discredited and you don't want that. It's already happening."