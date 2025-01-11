CNN's Fact-Checker Proves Why Facebook Booted These Clowns Off the Platform

It’s pure schadenfreude. Once again, the media tried to flex its muscles in fact-finding and reporting. Once again, they got their faces beaten in because these people lie. CNN’s latest faceplant is why fact-checkers are being purged from Facebook—these people are idiots.

As the California wildfires rage in Los Angeles County, there’s been legitimate anger and criticism over the lack of water. Firefighters had hydrants either had no water or became exhausted as fires continued to rage.

Daniel Dale tried to argue this week that there’s plenty of water, only to have The Los Angeles Times deliver the fatal blow: the reservoir Dale was referring to in the Palisades was empty when the wildfires erupted:

Daniel Dale was a Canadian reporter who made it to the big leagues by writing viral listicles fact checking every Trump utterance. A reminder that the cottage industry of instant fact checkers doing a google search is no replacement for good local journalism. https://t.co/mdATSCo3Fg pic.twitter.com/LHbbDkgbwd — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) January 11, 2025

This gets to the point ⁦@finkd⁩ has made with Face Checkers at ⁦@Meta⁩. Daniel Dale is objectively wrong. Abby Philip relied on him as the source of truth. And, in reality, the reservoir that actually serves the area burning was empty. https://t.co/LnsiPQMt0C — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 11, 2025

"There is no shortage of water in the Los Angeles area. The reservoirs are at or above historical levels. The water is there." - @CNN fact checker Daniel Dalehttps://t.co/FiLpXCvVPb https://t.co/ujikV3wVmz pic.twitter.com/tYQQBSVvGd — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 11, 2025

A reservoir in the Palisades that holds 117 million gallons of water was offline this month for previously scheduled maintenance. It was empty when the Palisades fire exploded. https://t.co/qLgNpFPwiu — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 10, 2025

🚨 “Officials said that the Santa Ynez Reservoir had been closed since about February for repairs to its cover, leaving a 117-million-gallon water storage complex empty in the heart of the Palisades for ***nearly a year***.” This is… insane.https://t.co/Lv2x7iOxWE https://t.co/mHZtgt6tAR — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 11, 2025

Yeah, I think Facebook and everyone else, for that matter, will be fine in a world where fact-checkers are no more. It used to be a legitimate beat—it’s become perverted and corrupted by these clowns. It wasn’t even us—the LA Times delivered the kill shot. That’s the funniest part.