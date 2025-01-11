Here's What Led to Chaos Erupting Between the LAFD Chief and the Mayor's...
LA County Fires Created Another Wild and Dangerous Night for First Responders
The Biggest Part of the Trump's Hush Money Sentencing Flew Right Over the...
Trump Working to Set Up Meetings With Russian President Vladimir Putin
Kash Patel’s Shadow: A glimpse At The Future Of An FBI In Flux
The Rise of Moden Leftism, Part Two
Trump’s Arctic Activities
Execution Frenzy in Iran
Musk Is Right: We Can't Make America Great Again Without the Best and...
No Votes, No Ratings, No Action: Trump's DHS Must Break America's Trafficking Silence
Time to Expel Turkey From NATO
The Race to Dominate Biotechnology Innovation
Trump Shouldn't Let Biden Set Back Justice Reform With Death Row Commutations
How the Left Will Be Remembered
Tipsheet

CNN's Fact-Checker Proves Why Facebook Booted These Clowns Off the Platform

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 11, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It’s pure schadenfreude. Once again, the media tried to flex its muscles in fact-finding and reporting. Once again, they got their faces beaten in because these people lie. CNN’s latest faceplant is why fact-checkers are being purged from Facebook—these people are idiots.  

Advertisement

As the California wildfires rage in Los Angeles County, there’s been legitimate anger and criticism over the lack of water. Firefighters had hydrants either had no water or became exhausted as fires continued to rage.  

Daniel Dale tried to argue this week that there’s plenty of water, only to have The Los Angeles Times deliver the fatal blow: the reservoir Dale was referring to in the Palisades was empty when the wildfires erupted: 

Recommended

Here's What Led to Chaos Erupting Between the LAFD Chief and the Mayor's Office Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yeah, I think Facebook and everyone else, for that matter, will be fine in a world where fact-checkers are no more. It used to be a legitimate beat—it’s become perverted and corrupted by these clowns. It wasn’t even us—the LA Times delivered the kill shot. That’s the funniest part. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Led to Chaos Erupting Between the LAFD Chief and the Mayor's Office Yesterday Matt Vespa
The Biggest Part of the Trump's Hush Money Sentencing Flew Right Over the Heads of Liberals Matt Vespa
Kash Patel’s Shadow: A glimpse At The Future Of An FBI In Flux John Nantz
LA County Fires Created Another Wild and Dangerous Night for First Responders Matt Vespa
Execution Frenzy in Iran Struan Stevenson
Mark Zuckerberg Exposes Alarming Details About Biden Admin's Social Media Influence Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Led to Chaos Erupting Between the LAFD Chief and the Mayor's Office Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement