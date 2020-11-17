WATCH: Sidney Powell Reads an a Smartmatic Whistleblower's Affidavit Alleging Voter Fraud

Sidney Powell, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, on Monday read a statement from a whistleblower alleging Smartmatic's election software was designed specifically to rig elections and flip votes in favor of a particular candidate. The news comes after Powell stated on Sunday that the Trump Team has direct evidence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged utilizing the software.

"I've just gotten some stunning evidence from a first-hand witness, say a high-ranking Military officer who was present when Smartmatic was designed in a way – and I'm just going to read you some of these statements, if you don't mind," she told Fox Business' Lou Dobbs. "So I get them exactly right."

"From the affidavit – 'designed in a way the system could change the vote of each voter without being detected. He wanted the software itself to function in such a manner that if the voter were to place their thumbprint or fingerprint on a scanner, then the thumbprint would be tied to a record of the voter's name and identity as having voter but that voter would not be tracked to the changed vote. He made it clear the system would have to be set up to not leave any evidence to the changed vote for a specific voter and that there would be no evidence to show or contradict the name or thumbprint was going with a changed vote. Smartmatic agreed to create such a system and produce the software and hardware to accomplish the goals of President Chavez.'"

According to the whistleblower, the Smartmatic voting system was implemented in Venezuela in 2006 when President Hugo Chavez defeated Manuel Rosales by nearly six million votes. The creator allegedly observed multiple elections where manipulated results ended up creating landslide victories. The whistleblower claimed the Smartmatic system was used again in 2013 follow Chavez's death in which Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro came into power.

Powell summarized more of the affidavit, saying the whistleblower sat in a control room where live results were fed as they came in so they could see "whether the voter data was in their favor or against them."

"'If one looked at any particular screen they could determine a vote from any specific area or as a national total was going to be against either candidate,'" the whistleblower's statement alleged.

The whistleblower stated votes could be moved from one candidate to another in real time through the Smartmatic software. Powell stated this took place in another Venezuelan election. Smartmatic systems were allegedly connected to the Internet and fed directly to the control room. When those monitoring the live results allegedly realized Maduro would be defeated, a decision was made to "reboot" the system. In the two hours it took for the country to get the system up and running again, the results were allegedly manipulated so Maduro would come out on top.



