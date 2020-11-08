Clyburn Believes the 'Integrity' of Our 'Democracy' Can Be Saved... By the GOP

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday called for President Donald Trump to concede to former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Clyburn, the Republican Party has a responsibility to get Trump to accept the election's results, despite a number of lawsuits that are currently being litigated.

"I think Trump should concede but I also think that the Republican Party has a responsibility here. This country is bigger than any one person. This democracy is teetering, as he called it, an 'inflection point.' We are in a very dire set of consequences here and we better get ahold of ourselves and this country and stop catering to [the] whims of one person," Clyburn explained on CNN's "State of the Union."

"It doesn't matter to me whether or not he concedes. What matters to me is whether or not the Republican Party will step up and help us preserve the integrity of this democracy," he said.

Clyburn then went on to mention Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't understand how Republicans can allow Putin to dictate the fortunes of this country. And that's what's happening," he said.

What does Vladimir Putin have to do with anything? Didn't Democrats learn anything about making these Russia claims? They had an entire investigation about supposed Russia collusion. Special Counsel Robert Mueller eventually revealed no collusion took place.

For whatever reason Democrats can't seem to fathom why Republicans have so many questions about the results of this election. Ballot glitches and concerns, poll watchers not being able to observe, dead people are allegedly voting, The list goes on and on.