Battleground State GOP Sends Thousands of Voter Fraud Cases to the Department of Justice

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 8:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Nevada Republican Party on Thursday announced that they have sent more than 3,000 criminal referrals over voter fraud to Attorney General William Barr. 

The state party, however, believes that number could potentially increase, especially as allegations of voter fraud continue to come in. 

The Nevada GOP shared multiple instances of issues surrounding voting in the Sagebrush State.

People new to Nevada also reportedly could not vote because of voter ID laws and the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

The Nevada Republican Party is encouraging voters to step forward if they were unable to vote, particularly if the reason was out of their control:

The announcement comes after Project Veritas uncovered a video of an alleged USPS worker in Las Vegas talking about handing over a "handful" of ballots to the undercover journalist. The blank ballots were collected because they were allegedly sent to the wrong address.

