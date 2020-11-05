Battleground State GOP Sends Thousands of Voter Fraud Cases to the Department of Justice

The Nevada Republican Party on Thursday announced that they have sent more than 3,000 criminal referrals over voter fraud to Attorney General William Barr.

The state party, however, believes that number could potentially increase, especially as allegations of voter fraud continue to come in.

Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV. — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

The Nevada GOP shared multiple instances of issues surrounding voting in the Sagebrush State.

NV ballots for kids?

4 MAIL votes cast in Washoe Co by people UNDER-18! 1 Dem & 3 NP



Father of a 17 yo who registered & received ballot thankfully contacted county re: his ineligibility…



The Radical Left dreams to lower voting age but... they can’t legally vote! pic.twitter.com/PAuUyzgj5D — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

People new to Nevada also reportedly could not vote because of voter ID laws and the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Media- Calif. transplant Steven Findley was told by @ClarkCountyNV staff that he needed NV ID to vote & was directed to the DMV, which would not give him an appointment. He was not allowed to vote. Report #2123 pic.twitter.com/HLMv4W0iVA — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 5, 2020

Media, meet DB, new resident from NC. He was told he needed a NV ID to vote, but the NV DMV would not allow him to get one! @ClarkCountyNV Rpt #1908 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 5, 2020

Clark Registrar Joe Gloria, meet D.B. new to NV from Portland. Your staff said she would only be allowed a provisional ballot if she could get ID by last Friday. She has an appointment with the DMV but can’t get in until next year! @ClarkCountyNV Report #2030 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 5, 2020

J.C. tried voting early & knew he had the right to vote provisionally, but a @ClarkCountyNV worker demanded NV ID. DMV gave him the runaround, & he saw several voters experiencing the same. Was again blocked from voting provisionally when revisiting the poll site. @ClarkCountyNV — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 5, 2020

M.D. tells us his polling place informed voters that they need to go to the DMV to get an ID and were not allowed to vote — but the DMV is not open! @ClarkCountyNV Report #2488 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 5, 2020

N.W.,new to NV from NY, read the @ClarkCountyNV voting website & thought evidence of residency is enough. After 1hr in line, they rejected these docs & demanded a NV ID from the DMV. No DMV appts avail. NW says not being able to vote with all ID req’d is “disheartening” Rpt #2327 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 5, 2020

J.D. is a new NV resident, tried to register same-day, and does not have a NV ID. She was allowed to vote provisionally but says she knows her vote won’t be counted because she can’t get a same-day appointment with the DMV as the wait is months long! @ClarkCountyNV Report #2399 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 5, 2020

J.S. showed up to vote in person and was told she already voted by mail with her signature verified. But, she never received a mail-in ballot & never cast that vote. Report #1010 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 5, 2020

The Nevada Republican Party is encouraging voters to step forward if they were unable to vote, particularly if the reason was out of their control:

Throughout the General Election we have received thousands of complaints of issues that arose with the voting process. We are dedicated to transparency and call upon any voter that experienced challenges with the election to report them at https://t.co/3w9kEnM0Ku — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 4, 2020

-Were you denied the ability to vote because of long lines?

-Were you denied the ability to vote because of technical issues with machines?

-Were you unable to cast a provisional ballot due to lack of state issued ID? — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 4, 2020

-Were you unable to cast a provisional ballot for any other reason?

-Were you notified that you voted by mail-in ballot but did not cast your mail in ballot?

-Were you notified of a signature issue with your mail-in ballot but did not cast your mail in ballot? — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 4, 2020

The announcement comes after Project Veritas uncovered a video of an alleged USPS worker in Las Vegas talking about handing over a "handful" of ballots to the undercover journalist. The blank ballots were collected because they were allegedly sent to the wrong address.