Republican Peter Meijer Takes Justin Amash's Old Seat

Posted: Nov 04, 2020 9:18 PM
Source: Photo Courtesy of the Peter Meijer Campaign

Republican Peter Meijer won Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, a seat that Republican-turned Independent Justin Amash currently represents. The seat opened up after Amash announced he was retiring from Congress.

Meijer came out victorious with 53 percent of the vote. His Democratic opponent, Hillary Scholten, came out with 47 percent of the vote.

Meijer took to Twitter to celebrate and offer his condolences to his opponent.

Scholten conceded, saying this won't be the last of her.

Michigan is currently trending towards former Vice President Joe Biden although the state hasn't been called in his favor. 

Most Popular