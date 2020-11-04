Republican Peter Meijer Takes Justin Amash's Old Seat

Republican Peter Meijer won Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, a seat that Republican-turned Independent Justin Amash currently represents. The seat opened up after Amash announced he was retiring from Congress.

Meijer came out victorious with 53 percent of the vote. His Democratic opponent, Hillary Scholten, came out with 47 percent of the vote.

ELECTION RESULTS: Republican Peter Meijer wins election to U.S. House in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District https://t.co/4PtYFiaoE4 pic.twitter.com/QKs62L5Tpe — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) November 5, 2020

GOP wins #MI03 currently held by retiring 5th term Republican-turned Independent now Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash. Republican Peter Meijer defeated Democrat Hillary Scholten for Grand Rapids-Battle Creek, Michigan House seat. https://t.co/z9384CchZq — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 5, 2020

#Michigan republican candidate Peter Meijer has won the race to replace U.S. Rep. Justin Amash pic.twitter.com/yZvXBW09jl — MLive (@MLive) November 5, 2020

Meijer took to Twitter to celebrate and offer his condolences to his opponent.

I just spoke with @HillaryScholten who shared congratulations for our victory in #MI03. I likewise want to congratulate Hillary on running an incredibly strong and focused campaign- we may differ in approach, but we share common ground in wanting to see West Michigan thrive.(1/2) — Peter Meijer (@VoteMeijer) November 5, 2020

I also want to thank not just those in West Michigan who put their faith and trust in me, but also to all who cast their vote and participated in this historic election. I’m honored & ready to get to work on behalf of all West Michiganders, and will not let you down. (2/2) — Peter Meijer (@VoteMeijer) November 5, 2020

Scholten conceded, saying this won't be the last of her.

This isn’t the end of our fight for low cost, accessible health care, clean water, and an economy that works for everyone. I am honored by your incredible support and enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/RXf8LwKDr4 — Hillary Scholten (@HillaryScholten) November 5, 2020

Michigan is currently trending towards former Vice President Joe Biden although the state hasn't been called in his favor.