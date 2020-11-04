Colorado

Gun Rights Activist Lauren Boebert Declares Victory in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

Posted: Nov 04, 2020 2:02 AM
Source: AP Photo/Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Christopher Mullen

Gun rights activist Lauren Boebert made a name for herself when she successfully primaried Republican Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. The small business owner decided to run for office when she said she felt like her small town – Rifle, CO – wasn't being adequately represented in Washington, D.C. Her efforts proved effective. 

Late Tuesday night local time, Boebert declared victory over Democrat Diane Mitch Bush. According to The Associated Press, Boebert received 51.1 percent of the vote, compared to Bush's 45.7 percent. Right now 89 percent of precincts are reporting.

Boebert addressed her supporters at her business, the Shooter's Bar and Grill. She was appreciative of those who worked on her campaign and said she's excited to serve in Washington.   

