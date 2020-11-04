Gun Rights Activist Lauren Boebert Declares Victory in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

Gun rights activist Lauren Boebert made a name for herself when she successfully primaried Republican Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. The small business owner decided to run for office when she said she felt like her small town – Rifle, CO – wasn't being adequately represented in Washington, D.C. Her efforts proved effective.

Late Tuesday night local time, Boebert declared victory over Democrat Diane Mitch Bush. According to The Associated Press, Boebert received 51.1 percent of the vote, compared to Bush's 45.7 percent. Right now 89 percent of precincts are reporting.

And that's it: @laurenboebert has declared victory in the CD3 race! Dan Beedie caught the celebration from the other side of the saloon: https://t.co/IQ3RhksmTv — Andrew McMillan (@AndyMackReports) November 4, 2020

Freedom wins! Thank you so much. This is a great victory for freedom and prosperity. Plus I have the honor of being the first mom to represent CO-03! It doesn't get better than that. God bless America! pic.twitter.com/qQ6vgIxIK7 — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) November 4, 2020

Boebert addressed her supporters at her business, the Shooter's Bar and Grill. She was appreciative of those who worked on her campaign and said she's excited to serve in Washington.