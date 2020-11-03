Leave It to Al Sharpton to Trash Cuban Voters for Not Supporting Joe Biden

Florida has been called for President Donald Trump. It was one we all felt Trump was going to win, especially as the Democrats flirt with socialism. The area has a number of voters who escaped (or had family who escaped) socialism in Cuba under Fidel Castro.

According to Rev. Al Sharpton, Cuban voters in Florida are "susceptible" to so-called "Republican propaganda, dealing with socialism."

.@TheRevAl: Florida’s Cuban voters are susceptible to Republican “propaganda” about socialism pic.twitter.com/TvYAhCXtLJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2020

People like Sharpton are totally unhinged and out of touch. It's not "propaganda" to say that Democrats want socialism. They want "free" health care, "free" higher education, "free" everything. People who escaped socialism know how it starts. They know the words that people used when their country moved left. Their warnings shouldn't be laughed at or made fun of. It should be taken seriously. Simply saying, "it can never happen here" is a terrible outlook. Being complacent means it could happen. And that's what this election cycle is all about.

Remember what Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez said earlier this summer: The tactics that are being used are the same ones he saw in Communist Cuba when he was 11-years-old.

"We come over here, in my case because my parents chose that I would not be indoctrinated by the communist country, by the totalitarian country, by the totalitarian regime. They don’t educate children," he warned. "Absolutely not. And this is something that we need to understand. What is happening in our backyard today, I experienced as an 11-year-old. I remember vividly all the promises that a guy named Castro gave, and how 99 percent of the people swallowed the pill. It took many years later, after I read somebody named Saul Alinsky, that I realized that all those people were nothing but useful idiots. I remember Castro while in the mountains being interviewed and asked if he was a communist. He went crazy. ... He was going to save Cuba. I remember how he promised to the farmers, to the wahitos that you’re going to own the land. I remember all the promises that we hear today about free education and free health care and free land."