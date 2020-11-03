Despite a Hard Fight, GOP Rising Star Kimberly Klacik Loses MD Congressional Race

Democrat Rep. Kweisi Mfume won re-election in Maryland's 7th Congressional District. He won a special election in April to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D), who held the seat for 23 years until his death earlier this year. Mfume won overwhelmingly with 74 percent of the vote.

BREAKING: Democrat Kweisi Mfume wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 7th Congressional District. #APracecall at 11:19 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #MDelection — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

#BREAKING: Kweisi Mfume has won Maryland's 7th Congressional District race. https://t.co/Mt8fbitAHX — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) November 4, 2020

Baltimore Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume has won his bid for a new U.S. House term Tuesday against Republican Kimberly Klacik, who raised $7 million after President Donald Trump shared her campaign video. https://t.co/emY4GwgOrQ — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) November 4, 2020

Democratic incumbent Congressman Kweisi Mfume will retain his position in the U.S. House representing Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, fending off a well-funded challenge from GOP newcomer Kim Klacik.https://t.co/kXiUL25ZXk — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) November 4, 2020

Kimberly Klacik is a favorite and a rising star in the Republican Party. She brought a lot of attention to Baltimore's growing problems, especially the need for the city to have opportunity zones.

Despite that, she wished Mfume luck and told him to be prepared to be held accountable.