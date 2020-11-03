Elijah Cummings

Despite a Hard Fight, GOP Rising Star Kimberly Klacik Loses MD Congressional Race

Beth Baumann
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 11:55 PM
Democrat Rep. Kweisi Mfume won re-election in Maryland's 7th Congressional District. He won a special election in April to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D), who held the seat for 23 years until his death earlier this year. Mfume won overwhelmingly with 74 percent of the vote.

Kimberly Klacik is a favorite and a rising star in the Republican Party. She brought a lot of attention to Baltimore's growing problems, especially the need for the city to have opportunity zones.

Despite that, she wished Mfume luck and told him to be prepared to be held accountable.

