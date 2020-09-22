Kim Klacik Takes to the Streets of Baltimore Again in Latest Hard Hitting Ad

Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik grabbed her high heels and returned to the streets of Baltimore for her new campaign ad. Her first video, in which she toured some of the downtrodden parts of the city in a dress and stilettos and tore the city's liberal leaders a new one, was such a hit that it earned her millions of fans and a speaking spot at the Republican National Convention.

So why mess with a winning message? In her second ad spot, Klacik asks voters, "Do you care about black lives? I do," and takes them on another tour.

"Unlike the people that currently run Baltimore, I actually have a plan to make life better for black people here," she says at the start of her walk.

Are my plans to turn Baltimore around unheard of? No.



Unlike other elected officials, I will get it done ????https://t.co/sDJbWLtWbrpic.twitter.com/1sGyqXHpzt — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 21, 2020

"There are piles of garbage all around Baltimore," Klacik notes. "It makes life unsafe for our families."

She promises to work with city leaders to get the Baltimore Solid Waste Bureau the resources it needs to take out the trash.

Our streets should be a reflection of our leaders, she said. Clean, not dirty.

There are over 17,000 abandoned buildings in Baltimore. Klacik plans to address those eyesores by introducing tax credits and incentive programs to help residents buy and rehabilitate these homes.

Klacik has a plan for education too. As she noted on Hannity Monday night, 9 out of 10 young black boys are not reading at grade level. Over a dozen high schools have zero students who are proficient in math. That's where school choice comes in, Klacik says. School choice gives parents the option "to escape schools that do not serve our children."

9 out of 10 black male students are unable to read at grade level in Baltimore.



Where’s the outrage?https://t.co/sDJbWLtWbr pic.twitter.com/zGwlcT5PYV — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 22, 2020

Baltimore, she says at the end of the ad, "doesn't have to vote Democrat." The new ad already has nearly 2 million views.