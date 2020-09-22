Maryland

Kim Klacik Takes to the Streets of Baltimore Again in Latest Hard Hitting Ad

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 2:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kim Klacik Takes to the Streets of Baltimore Again in Latest Hard Hitting Ad

Source: Screenshot via Twitter/Kimberly Klacik

Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik grabbed her high heels and returned to the streets of Baltimore for her new campaign ad. Her first video, in which she toured some of the downtrodden parts of the city in a dress and stilettos and tore the city's liberal leaders a new one, was such a hit that it earned her millions of fans and a speaking spot at the Republican National Convention. 

So why mess with a winning message? In her second ad spot, Klacik asks voters, "Do you care about black lives? I do," and takes them on another tour. 

"Unlike the people that currently run Baltimore, I actually have a plan to make life better for black people here," she says at the start of her walk.

"There are piles of garbage all around Baltimore," Klacik notes. "It makes life unsafe for our families."

She promises to work with city leaders to get the Baltimore Solid Waste Bureau the resources it needs to take out the trash. 

Our streets should be a reflection of our leaders, she said. Clean, not dirty.

There are over 17,000 abandoned buildings in Baltimore. Klacik plans to address those eyesores by introducing tax credits and incentive programs to help residents buy and rehabilitate these homes.

Klacik has a plan for education too. As she noted on Hannity Monday night, 9 out of 10 young black boys are not reading at grade level. Over a dozen high schools have zero students who are proficient in math. That's where school choice comes in, Klacik says. School choice gives parents the option "to escape schools that do not serve our children." 

Baltimore, she says at the end of the ad, "doesn't have to vote Democrat." The new ad already has nearly 2 million views.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Newsweek's Attempt to Smear Potential SCOTUS Pick Amy Coney Barrett Fails Spectacularly
Julio Rosas
How McSally v. Kelly Became One of the Most Important Senate Races in the Nation
Ellie Bufkin

Romney Will Not Block Vote on Justice Ginsburg's Replacement
Reagan McCarthy
Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants to Bring the Hammer Down on Rioters, Looters, and Those Who Attack Cops
Julio Rosas

Lindsey Graham to Democrats: We Have the Votes...And We're Filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Seat Before the Election
Matt Vespa

After Telemundo Interview, Bret Baier May Now Have the Answer He Couldn't Get Out of Biden's Campaign Press Secretary
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular